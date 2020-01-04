Newcastle taken to replay by 3rd-tier Rochdale in FA Cup

Newcastle was taken to a replay by third-tier Rochdale in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday, continuing the Premier League team’s poor recent record in the world’s oldest club knockout competition.

Aaron Wilbraham, a 40-year-old striker, equalized in the 80th minute to earn Rochdale a 1-1 draw against Newcastle, which has not gone beyond the fourth round since 2006.

Miguel Almiron gave Newcastle a 17th-minute lead with his second goal in two weeks, the Paraguay playmaker having gone his first 11 months at the northeast club without scoring.

A replay, which is likely to take place on Jan. 14 or 15, was the last thing Newcastle needed. Its squad was hit hard by injuries during the packed festive schedule and now has an extra game to contend with in what also will be a busy January.

Newcastle picked up two more injuries at Spotland, with Almiron (groin) and Yoshinori Muto (hip) forced off in the second half.

“We knew Rochdale would try and do something in the second half and they punished us,” Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said.

“Credit to Aaron Wilbraham – he’s been around longer than I have!”

Burnley, the other top-flight team featuring in the early-afternoon games, beat third-tier Peterborough 4-2, with striker Jay Rodriguez scoring twice.

Newcastle and Burnley could be embroiled in relegation battles this season – both are in the bottom eight – and they rotated their lineups on Saturday.

Premier League teams enter the FA Cup at the third-round stage.

Other teams to advance from the early games were Hull, Birmingham and Millwall, who all play in the second-tier League Championship.

A one-minute delay precedes the games to raise awareness of a mental-health campaign, “Heads Up,” which is spearheaded by English Football Association president Prince William.

