Man driving wrong way on Ohio bridge killed, 2 teens injured

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) — A man driving the wrong way on an Ohio bridge Friday night was killed and two teenagers in the vehicle he collided with head-on were hospitalized with serious injuries, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The collision occurred on the Edison Bridge on State Route 2 in Ottawa County’s Danbury Township at around 11:15 p.m.

Burlyn Fick, 82, died at a hospital after his SUV collided with a Jeep Wrangler driven by Christian Maple, 17, of Marblehead, the Highway Patrol said in a statement.

Maple and his passenger, Maria Rodriguez, 18, of Norwalk, were taken to a Sandusky hospital with “incapacitating injuries,” the Highway Patrol said. Both were wearing seat belts.

Authorities said it is not yet clear whether drug or alcohol use was a factor in the collision, which remains under investigation.

Danbury Township is roughly 48 miles (77 kilometers) east of downtown Toledo.