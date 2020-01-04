Man driving wrong way on Ohio bridge killed, 2 teens injured

State
Associated Press0

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) — A man driving the wrong way on an Ohio bridge Friday night was killed and two teenagers in the vehicle he collided with head-on were hospitalized with serious injuries, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The collision occurred on the Edison Bridge on State Route 2 in Ottawa County’s Danbury Township at around 11:15 p.m.

Burlyn Fick, 82, died at a hospital after his SUV collided with a Jeep Wrangler driven by Christian Maple, 17, of Marblehead, the Highway Patrol said in a statement.

Maple and his passenger, Maria Rodriguez, 18, of Norwalk, were taken to a Sandusky hospital with “incapacitating injuries,” the Highway Patrol said. Both were wearing seat belts.

Authorities said it is not yet clear whether drug or alcohol use was a factor in the collision, which remains under investigation.

Danbury Township is roughly 48 miles (77 kilometers) east of downtown Toledo.

Please follow and like us:
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Vendor accidentally shoots woman at Ohio gun show

Associated Press

ACLU questions prosecutor over charging juveniles as adults

Associated Press

Ohio man sentenced to life for killing pregnant girlfriend

Associated Press