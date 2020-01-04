BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 68, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 64
Albert Gallatin 49, Woodland Hills 43
Aliquippa 63, Elwood City Riverside 44
Allderdice 63, Westinghouse 49
Altoona 48, State College 39
Ambridge 65, Hopewell 40
Archbishop Wood 86, Philadelphia West Catholic 71
Avella 71, Mapletown 66
Avonworth 69, Keystone Oaks 45
Bensalem 61, Council Rock South 52
Berlin-Brothersvalley 75, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 31
Bethel Park 70, Peters Township 60
Bishop Canevin 61, Jefferson-Morgan 50
Bishop Carroll 65, Somerset 16
Bishop Guilfoyle 96, Bishop McCort 55
Bloomsburg 48, Penns Valley 34
Boyertown 40, Perkiomen Valley 38
Bradford 53, St. Marys 49
Brashear 78, Perry Traditional Academy 51
Brentwood 64, Chartiers-Houston 56
Brockway 54, Curwensville 39
Brookville 70, Punxsutawney 36
Bucktail 37, Columbia-Montour 23
Burgettstown 69, Mohawk 60
Butler 61, North Hills 50
Cambria Heights 71, Forest Hills 46
Cambridge Springs 67, Saegertown 36
Camp Hill 55, Steelton-Highspire 53
Cardinal O’Hara 63, St. Joseph’s Prep 50
Carlynton 60, Freedom Area 51
Central Bucks East 57, Souderton 54
Central Bucks West 44, Harry S. Truman 41
Central Dauphin 58, Cumberland Valley 55
Central Valley 66, Beaver Area 39
Chambersburg 60, Central Dauphin East 54
Charleroi 65, Southmoreland 51
Cheltenham 56, Wissahickon 44
Clairton 70, Propel Montour High School 33
Clarion-Limestone 71, Forest Area 24
Clearfield 65, Otto-Eldred 40
Columbia 55, Lancaster Mennonite 48
Connellsville 75, Norwin 60
Constitution 59, Berks Catholic 43
Cornell 79, Eden Christian 30
Corry 66, Fort Leboeuf 55
Coudersport 50, Ridgway 39
Crestwood 63, Berwick 32
Cristo Rey 68, Foundation Collegiate, N.J. 40
Deer Lakes 56, Burrell 45
Delone 61, Fairfield 59
Dunmore 52, Old Forge 39
ELCO 49, Octorara 42
East Allegheny 69, Steel Valley 68
Elk County Catholic 52, Dubois Central Catholic 25
Erie 75, Shady Side Academy 68
Erie Cathedral Prep 68, Canisius, N.Y. 66
Evangelical Christian, Fla. 71, Chartiers Valley 67
Fairview 64, Northwestern 15
Fox Chapel 55, Hempfield Area 41
Garden Spot 48, Solanco 33
Gateway 56, Laurel Highlands 53
Germantown Friends 73, Abington Friends 60
Gettysburg 62, Susquehannock 53
Greater Johnstown 69, Central Cambria 22
Greater Latrobe 63, Penn-Trafford 41
Greensburg Central Catholic 59, Leechburg 57
Grove City 63, Greenville 39
Hanover 48, Bermudian Springs 37
Hazleton Area 72, Nanticoke Area 26
Hempfield Area 34, Penn Manor 32
Hickory 63, Sharon 42
Highlands 63, Freeport 49
Holy Ghost Prep 51, Lower Moreland 33
Holy Redeemer 67, Wyoming Area 43
Homer-Center 74, Blairsville 45
Imani Christian Academy 64, St. Joseph 44
Jeannette 53, Carmichaels 37
Kane Area 58, Sheffield M/hs 33
Karns City 70, Clarion 55
Kennedy Catholic 67, Farrell 64
Keystone 73, Cranberry 36
Kiski Area 74, Indiana 59
Knoch 76, Yough 43
Kutztown 64, Oley Valley 57
Lake-Lehman 57, MMI Prep 24
Lakeview 55, Reynolds 24
Lancaster Catholic 50, Northern Lebanon 47
Lancaster McCaskey 79, Manheim Township 60
Lebanon 59, Ephrata 22
Lincoln Park Charter 72, Beaver Falls 59
MaST Charter 67, Plumstead Christian 44
Mahanoy Area 51, Shenandoah Valley 43
Marian Catholic 84, Weatherly 55
McGuffey 47, Bethlehem Center 31
Mercer 45, Maplewood 37
Mercyhurst Prep 78, Erie First Christian Academy 68
Methacton 68, Norristown 48
Middletown 59, West Perry 38
Minersville 61, Lourdes Regional 48
Monessen 55, Geibel Catholic 41
Moniteau 61, Redbank Valley 47
Montgomery 48, Benton 39
Montoursville 73, North Penn-Mansfield 52
Moravian Academy 50, Palmerton 42
Mount Lebanon 61, Canon-McMillan 51
Mount Pleasant 51, Derry 49
Neshaminy 41, Council Rock North 35
Neshannock 70, New Brighton 31
Neumann 83, Sullivan County 78
Neumann-Goretti 85, Father Judge 43
New Oxford 69, Red Lion 45
North Clarion 63, Venango 38
North East 61, Iroquois 27
North Penn 67, Quakertown 38
Northeastern 52, York 43
Northern Garrett, Md. 78, Johnstown Christian 34
Northern York 68, Big Spring 59
Northgate 52, Riverview 41
Northwestern Lehigh 55, Bangor 51
Notre Dame-Green Pond 73, Salisbury 57
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 68, Laurel 61
Penn Charter 78, Franklin Learning Center 45
Penn Hills 77, Greensburg Salem 48
Pennridge 72, Central Bucks South 47
Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 42, La Salle 39
Philipsburg-Osceola 48, Moshannon Valley 26
Pine-Richland 81, North Allegheny 60
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 65, Seneca Valley 52
Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 74, Quigley Catholic 23
Pittsburgh North Catholic 89, Fort Cherry 51
Pittsburgh Obama 71, Carrick 49
Plum 53, Franklin Regional 50
Portage Area 64, Blacklick Valley 42
Pottsville 76, Panther Valley 39
Propel Andrew Street 79, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 66
Quaker Valley 72, New Castle 61
Richland 62, Westmont Hilltop 55
Ringgold 76, Waynesburg Central 70
Rocky Grove 56, Jamestown 41
SLA Beeber 39, Strawberry Mansion 37
Scranton 56, Abington Heights 43
Scranton Prep 64, Honesdale 40
Seneca 47, Girard 31
Serra Catholic 71, California 63
Seton-LaSalle 70, McKeesport 65
Sewickley Academy Panthers 50, South Side 45
Sharpsville 72, Conneaut Area 62
Shikellamy 63, Central Mountain 52
Shipley 83, Columbia Grammar and Prep, N.Y. 44
Shippensburg 84, James Buchanan 40
South Fayette 71, West Allegheny 70
South Park 68, Elizabeth Forward 63
Springdale 56, Propel Braddock Hills 39
Springside Chestnut Hill 71, Latin Charter 69
Susquehanna Township 55, Cedar Cliff 53
The Christian Academy 67, Calvary Christian 66
Thomas Jefferson 57, Montour 54
Titusville 63, General McLane 50
Trinity 80, Moon 55
Union Area 80, Rochester 33
Union City 58, Eisenhower 54
Uniontown 81, Belle Vernon 54
United 80, Meyersdale 54
Upper Moreland 54, Upper Dublin 32
Upper St. Clair 97, Baldwin 56
Vincentian Academy 83, Western Beaver County 42
Warren 42, Harbor Creek 36
Warwick 76, Elizabethtown 54
Wasatch Academy, Utah 72, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 52
Washington 59, Frazier 41
Waynesboro 59, Greencastle Antrim 57
West Greene 61, Bentworth 45
West Middlesex 56, Cochranton 39
West Shamokin 75, Penns Manor 64
West Shore 73, Mount Calvary 49
West York 44, Eastern York 38
William Tennent 53, Pennsbury 44
Wilmington 53, Commodore Perry 20
Wilson 78, Catasauqua 56
Windber 48, Conemaugh Township 47
Wyalusing 63, Wellsboro 47
York Catholic 69, Biglerville 47
Youngsville 60, Tidioute Charter 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Mars vs. Armstrong, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 42, Scranton 34
Allderdice 75, Westinghouse 58
Archbishop Wood 53, Archbishop Carroll 40
Athens 43, Canton 19
Bangor 48, Northwestern Lehigh 44
Bedford 49, Chestnut Ridge 29
Bellwood-Antis 62, Juniata Valley 58
Big Spring 36, Northern York 26
Bishop Canevin 61, Carlynton 40
Bishop Guilfoyle 63, Bishop McCort 48
Bodine 35, Philadelphia George Washington 34
Boiling Springs 39, York 36
Bonner-Prendergast 50, Archbishop Ryan 47
Boyertown 47, Perkiomen Valley 34
Brandywine Heights 66, Antietam 38
Brockway 64, Curwensville 19
Brownsville 65, Bentworth 21
Central Bucks East 46, Souderton 38
Central Bucks West 72, Harry S. Truman 35
Central Cambria 56, Greater Johnstown 39
Central Dauphin East 50, Chambersburg 38
Chesterland W. Geauga, Ohio 68, Sharpsville 26
Clarion 44, Karns City 43
Clarion-Limestone 55, Forest Area 21
Cocalico 56, Donegal 37
Coudersport 52, Port Allegany 42
Council Rock South 49, Bensalem 38
Coventry Christian 29, Concord Christian Academy, Del. 16
Cowanesque Valley 42, Williamson 18
Cranberry 38, Keystone 25
Cumberland Valley 43, Central Dauphin 38
Dallastown Area 49, Spring Grove 40
Derry 68, Shady Side Academy 41
Dunmore 60, Old Forge 27
ELCO 48, Octorara 25
East Juniata 40, Halifax 37
Elizabethtown 44, Warwick 39, OT
Elk County Catholic 48, Dubois Central Catholic 36
Elk Lake 58, Lackawanna Trail 40
Ellis School 50, St. Joseph 34
Ephrata 72, Lebanon 41
Episcopal Academy 40, Agnes Irwin 23
Erie McDowell 58, Corry 22
Fleetwood 53, Daniel Boone 29
Forest Hills 66, Cambria Heights 54
Frankford 52, GAMP 42
Gateway 43, Hampton 33
Geibel Catholic 23, Jefferson-Morgan 22
Germantown Academy 61, Notre Dame 43
Gettysburg 56, Susquehannock 30
Glendale 34, Williamsburg 23
Governor Mifflin 58, Muhlenberg 28
Gratz 44, Abraham Lincoln 28
Greencastle Antrim 58, Waynesboro 21
Greensburg Central Catholic 42, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 28
Hamburg 37, Conrad Weiser 33
Hempfield 35, Penn Manor 32
Hershey 40, Red Land 23
Hughesville 43, Montoursville 35
Interboro 50, Chester Charter 41
James Buchanan 55, Shippensburg 50
Jenkintown 70, Bristol 26
Kane Area 52, Sheffield 16
Kutztown 53, Oley Valley 48
Lake-Lehman 64, MMI Prep 15
Lancaster Catholic 50, Northern Lebanon 47
Lancaster Mennonite 51, Columbia 37
Lansdale Catholic 50, Nazareth Academy 47
Lebanon Catholic 52, Annville-Cleona 41
Loyalsock 40, Warrior Run 26
MaST Charter 63, New Hope-Solebury 19
Manheim Central 37, Lampeter-Strasburg 28
Manheim Township 66, Lancaster McCaskey 44
Mastery Charter North 48, High School of the Future 37
Mechanicsburg 58, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 51
Methacton 59, Norristown 16
Milton 36, Midd-West 23
Montour 45, West Allegheny 16
Montrose 62, Forest City 18
Moravian Academy 57, Palmerton 50
Mountain View 42, Blue Ridge 36
Neshaminy 54, Council Rock North 27
Neumann-Goretti 72, Philadelphia West Catholic 54
North Clarion 57, Venango 17
North Hills 50, Butler 47
North Penn 52, Quakertown 26
North Penn-Mansfield 61, Troy 15
North Pocono 52, West Scranton 46
Northeast Bradford 56, Towanda 47
Northern Lehigh 41, Pen Argyl 36
Otto-Eldred 53, Austin 13
Parkway Northwest 66, Rush 61
Penn Charter 65, Springside Chestnut Hill 28
Penn Hills 64, Uniontown 47
Pennridge 46, Central Bucks South 38
Pennsbury 59, William Tennent 22
Perry Traditional Academy 61, Brashear 31
Pittsburgh Obama 74, Carrick 8
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 84, Abington 52
Punxsutawney 48, Clearfield 27
Purchase Line 55, Leechburg 12
Reading 50, Exeter 40
Redbank Valley 62, Moniteau 40
Riverview 52, Burrell 45
Roxborough 50, Martin Luther King 14
Saltsburg 61, Brookville 46
Sankofa Freedom 43, Fels 21
Schuylkill Valley 45, Berks Catholic 37
Science Leadership Center City 42, Paul Robeson 40
Scranton Prep 69, Honesdale 26
Shade 55, Ferndale 15
Shaler 35, Fox Chapel 28
Slippery Rock 52, Farrell 47
Solanco 48, Garden Spot 35
South Williamsport 44, Sullivan County 33
Southern Columbia 43, Lewisburg 32
St. Marys 44, Bradford 27
Steelton-Highspire 42, Camp Hill 34
Susquehanna Township 41, Cedar Cliff 37
Tacony Academy 46, Dobbins/Randolph 24
Titusville 43, Rocky Grove 26
Twin Valley 49, West Lawn Wilson 41
Upper Moreland 40, Upper Dublin 37
Veritas Christian Academy, N.J. 66, Canaan Christian 21
Villa Maria 67, Erie 22
Wallenpaupack 38, Delaware Valley 33
Wellsboro 59, North Penn/Liberty 12
West Greene 64, Mapletown 20
West Perry 49, Middletown 28
West York 62, Eastern York 50
Wilson 78, Catasauqua 56
Windber 60, Conemaugh Township 51
Wissahickon 49, Cheltenham 26
Woodland Hills 57, Albert Gallatin 29
Wyalusing 32, Sayre Area 26
Wyomissing 50, Tulpehocken 25
York Catholic 64, Biglerville 41
