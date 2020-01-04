GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbold 48, Swanton 41

Ashtabula Edgewood 56, Ashtabula St. John 50

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 81, Old Fort 33

Bellevue 69, Norwalk 37

Bryan 54, Metamora Evergreen 47

Canal Winchester 57, New Albany 35

Castalia Margaretta 95, Oak Harbor 50

Chesterland W. Geauga 68, Sharpsville, Pa. 26

Cin. Purcell Marian 37, Milford 26

Clyde 56, Tiffin Columbian 54

Cols. Grandview Hts. 42, Cols. School for Girls 27

Defiance Ayersville 46, Hicksville 44

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 46, Thomas Worthington 37

Delta 37, Wauseon 34

Dublin Coffman 86, Grove City Cent. Crossing 28

Dublin Jerome 37, Hilliard Darby 17

Edon 39, W. Unity Hilltop 27

Fairport Harbor Harding 42, Cle. NE Ohio Prep 7

Gahanna Lincoln 67, Lancaster 44

Gorham Fayette 43, Pettisville 31

Granville 74, Cols. Walnut Ridge 38

Hamler Patrick Henry 47, Liberty Center 45

Haviland Wayne Trace 61, Defiance Tinora 31

Hebron Lakewood 73, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 31

Hilliard Bradley 57, Delaware Hayes 47

Holgate 33, Edgerton 31

Holland Springfield 50, Maumee 35

Johnstown Northridge 52, Delaware Christian 45

Lewis Center Olentangy 53, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 38

Lima Shawnee 40, Delphos Jefferson 26

Madonna, W.Va. 77, Beallsville 72

Marysville 54, Cols. Upper Arlington 36

Milan Edison 58, Port Clinton 20

Millbury Lake 54, Rossford 46, OT

Miller City 56, Continental 48, OT

Napoleon 44, Sylvania Northview 29

New Riegel 56, Kansas Lakota 34

Newark Licking Valley 41, Philo 21

Newton Falls 73, Middlefield Cardinal 31

Pemberville Eastwood 71, Bloomdale Elmwood 52

Perrysburg 78, Bowling Green 26

Pickerington Cent. 71, Grove City 30

Powell Olentangy Liberty 51, Westerville Cent. 22

Reynoldsburg 74, Pickerington N. 21

Sandusky St. Mary 51, Lakeside Danbury 47, OT

Sherwood Fairview 50, Antwerp 35

Springboro 54, Cin. West Clermont 39

St. Clairsville E. Richland Christian 44, Bellaire St. John 9

Stryker 37, Montpelier 33

Sunbury Big Walnut 47, Cols. Franklin Hts. 6

Sylvania Southview 58, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 33

Tol. Christian 47, Tol. Ottawa Hills 38

Tol. Maumee Valley 46, Oregon Stritch 42, OT

Tol. St. Ursula 55, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central, Mich. 49

Tontogany Otsego 39, Genoa Area 29

Westerville S. 52, Westerville N. 34

Willard 75, Huron 25

Worthington Kilbourne 57, Dublin Scioto 46

Zanesville Rosecrans 52, Cols. Cristo Rey 33

Gator Classic=

Shaker Hts. Laurel 77, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cin. Oyler vs. Cin. Gamble Montessori, ppd. to Jan 10th.

Sandusky Perkins vs. Vermilion, ccd.

