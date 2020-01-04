GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbold 48, Swanton 41
Ashtabula Edgewood 56, Ashtabula St. John 50
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 81, Old Fort 33
Bellevue 69, Norwalk 37
Bryan 54, Metamora Evergreen 47
Canal Winchester 57, New Albany 35
Castalia Margaretta 95, Oak Harbor 50
Chesterland W. Geauga 68, Sharpsville, Pa. 26
Cin. Purcell Marian 37, Milford 26
Clyde 56, Tiffin Columbian 54
Cols. Grandview Hts. 42, Cols. School for Girls 27
Defiance Ayersville 46, Hicksville 44
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 46, Thomas Worthington 37
Delta 37, Wauseon 34
Dublin Coffman 86, Grove City Cent. Crossing 28
Dublin Jerome 37, Hilliard Darby 17
Edon 39, W. Unity Hilltop 27
Fairport Harbor Harding 42, Cle. NE Ohio Prep 7
Gahanna Lincoln 67, Lancaster 44
Gorham Fayette 43, Pettisville 31
Granville 74, Cols. Walnut Ridge 38
Hamler Patrick Henry 47, Liberty Center 45
Haviland Wayne Trace 61, Defiance Tinora 31
Hebron Lakewood 73, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 31
Hilliard Bradley 57, Delaware Hayes 47
Holgate 33, Edgerton 31
Holland Springfield 50, Maumee 35
Johnstown Northridge 52, Delaware Christian 45
Lewis Center Olentangy 53, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 38
Lima Shawnee 40, Delphos Jefferson 26
Madonna, W.Va. 77, Beallsville 72
Marysville 54, Cols. Upper Arlington 36
Milan Edison 58, Port Clinton 20
Millbury Lake 54, Rossford 46, OT
Miller City 56, Continental 48, OT
Napoleon 44, Sylvania Northview 29
New Riegel 56, Kansas Lakota 34
Newark Licking Valley 41, Philo 21
Newton Falls 73, Middlefield Cardinal 31
Pemberville Eastwood 71, Bloomdale Elmwood 52
Perrysburg 78, Bowling Green 26
Pickerington Cent. 71, Grove City 30
Powell Olentangy Liberty 51, Westerville Cent. 22
Reynoldsburg 74, Pickerington N. 21
Sandusky St. Mary 51, Lakeside Danbury 47, OT
Sherwood Fairview 50, Antwerp 35
Springboro 54, Cin. West Clermont 39
St. Clairsville E. Richland Christian 44, Bellaire St. John 9
Stryker 37, Montpelier 33
Sunbury Big Walnut 47, Cols. Franklin Hts. 6
Sylvania Southview 58, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 33
Tol. Christian 47, Tol. Ottawa Hills 38
Tol. St. Ursula 55, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central, Mich. 49
Tontogany Otsego 39, Genoa Area 29
Westerville S. 52, Westerville N. 34
Willard 75, Huron 25
Worthington Kilbourne 57, Dublin Scioto 46
Zanesville Rosecrans 52, Cols. Cristo Rey 33
Gator Classic=
Shaker Hts. Laurel 77, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cin. Oyler vs. Cin. Gamble Montessori, ppd. to Jan 10th.
Sandusky Perkins vs. Vermilion, ccd.
___
