BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Coventry 73, Peninsula Woodridge 60

Akr. Springfield 40, Mogadore Field 38

Alliance 61, Austintown Fitch 59

Alliance Marlington 58, Salem 45

Amanda-Clearcreek 64, Ashville Teays Valley 56

Ansonia 65, Bradford 41

Apple Creek Waynedale 49, Rittman 46

Arcadia 61, McComb 45

Arcanum 55, Tipp City Bethel 45

Arlington 50, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 41

Ashland 54, Mansfield Madison 52

Ashtabula Edgewood 61, Ashtabula St. John 44

Atwater Waterloo 76, Mineral Ridge 60

Avon Lake 63, Amherst Steele 53

Barnesville 86, Caldwell 70

Batavia Clermont NE 70, Bethel-Tate 54

Bellbrook 50, Eaton 37

Belmont Union Local 58, Bellaire 47

Beloit W. Branch 54, Minerva 48

Belpre 61, Reedsville Eastern 53

Berea-Midpark 68, N. Ridgeville 49

Berlin Center Western Reserve 56, Lowellville 41

Berlin Hiland 53, Lore City Buckeye Trail 33

Blanchester 83, Lees Creek E. Clinton 47

Bloom-Carroll 78, Cols. Marion-Franklin 28

Botkins 55, Ft. Loramie 47, 2OT

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 41, Macedonia Nordonia 38, OT

Bristol 69, Andover Pymatuning Valley 64

Bryan 59, Lima Bath 46

Byesville Meadowbrook 80, Steubenville 64

Camden Preble Shawnee 61, Milton-Union 56

Can. McKinley 54, Massillon Jackson 50

Canal Winchester 62, New Albany 61

Canfield S. Range 67, Youngs. Ursuline 56

Carey 64, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 44

Carrollton 43, Can. South 33

Casstown Miami E. 67, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 56

Cedarville 59, Mechanicsburg 40

Centerburg 56, Cardington-Lincoln 42

Centerville 55, Miamisburg 37

Chagrin Falls Kenston 75, Eastlake N. 52

Chardon 66, Painesville Riverside 48

Chesapeake 64, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 44

Chillicothe 67, Albany Alexander 41

Chillicothe Unioto 56, Frankfort Adena 38

Chillicothe Zane Trace 64, Piketon 51

Cin. Aiken 83, Cin. Shroder 60

Cin. College Prep. 0, Cin. Riverview East 0

Cin. Deer Park 85, Cin. Madeira 45

Cin. Indian Hill 85, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 75

Cin. La Salle 65, Cin. Walnut Hills 51

Cin. Mariemont 51, Reading 36

Cin. Mt. Healthy 63, Cin. NW 57

Cin. Oak Hills 65, W. Chester Lakota W. 63

Cin. Princeton 66, Cin. Sycamore 50

Cin. St. Xavier 77, Cin. Purcell Marian 46

Cin. Taft 77, Cin. Woodward 63

Cin. Wyoming 69, Cin. Finneytown 60

Circleville 59, Greenfield McClain 53

Cle. Cent. Cath. 56, Akr. Hoban 52

Cle. John Adams 76, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 71

Cle. Rhodes 44, Warrensville Hts. 42

Collins Western Reserve 69, Monroeville 53

Cols. DeSales 75, Cols. St. Charles 64

Cols. Ready 44, Cols. Watterson 37

Columbia Station Columbia 81, Sheffield Brookside 46

Columbiana 78, Leetonia 53

Columbiana Crestview 56, Brookfield 54

Copley 73, Tallmadge 57

Cortland Maplewood 63, Southington Chalker 61

Crestline 41, Mansfield St. Peter’s 35

Creston Norwayne 65, Jeromesville Hillsdale 27

Crooksville 59, Zanesville W. Muskingum 47

Dalton 58, Doylestown Chippewa 46

Day. Northridge 75, Carlisle 65

Delaware Buckeye Valley 79, Kenton 48

Delaware Christian 59, Tree of Life 49

Delphos St. John’s 47, New Knoxville 31

Dover 54, New Philadelphia 34

Dresden Tri-Valley 62, Philo 44

Dublin Coffman 64, Grove City Cent. Crossing 48

E. Liverpool 75, Richmond Edison 47

E. Palestine 64, Hanoverton United 57

Euclid 64, Brunswick 55

Fairview 60, Parma 52

Fayetteville-Perry 57, Manchester 33

Findlay 70, Tol. St. Francis 50

Findlay Liberty-Benton 71, Vanlue 31

Franklin 64, Germantown Valley View 54

Galion Northmor 55, Fredericktown 41

Garfield Hts. 71, E. Cle. Shaw 46

Gates Mills Gilmour 78, Chardon NDCL 51

Gates Mills Hawken 74, Burton Berkshire 52

Geneva 70, Orwell Grand Valley 41

Glouster Trimble 59, Stewart Federal Hocking 52

Goshen 64, Batavia 47

Grafton Midview 64, N. Olmsted 33

Green 58, Can. Glenoak 45

Groveport-Madison 68, Newark 56

Hamilton 41, Middletown 38

Hamilton Ross 64, Morrow Little Miami 42

Hilliard Darby 43, Dublin Jerome 41

Hilliard Davidson 39, Galloway Westland 28

Holland Springfield 61, Maumee 46

Huber Hts. Wayne 49, Clayton Northmont 45

Hudson 52, Cuyahoga Falls 20

Hunting Valley University 62, Chesterland W. Geauga 46

Ironton 74, S. Point 70

Jackson Center 43, Sidney Fairlawn 39

Jamestown Greeneview 65, W. Jefferson 36

Kalida 46, Convoy Crestview 32

Kettering Fairmont 45, Lebanon 40

Kidron Cent. Christian 50, Mansfield Christian 29

Kinsman Badger 71, Newbury 48

Lakewood 57, Olmsted Falls 44

Lancaster Fairfield Union 55, McArthur Vinton County 38

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 42, Pomeroy Meigs 39

Latham Western 71, Franklin Furnace Green 66

Leavittsburg LaBrae 76, Campbell Memorial 61

Leipsic 69, Pandora-Gilboa 43

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 61, Lewis Center Olentangy 59

Lewistown Indian Lake 57, St. Paris Graham 29

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 53, Fairfield 38

Lima Sr. 100, Fremont Ross 70

Lisbon David Anderson 60, Wellsville 34

Lodi Cloverleaf 46, Ravenna 44

Logan 60, Circleville Logan Elm 57

London 82, New Carlisle Tecumseh 46

Lorain 77, Cle. Hts. 70

Lorain Clearview 89, Sullivan Black River 48

Louisville Aquinas 51, Lisbon Beaver 40

Lucas 77, Loudonville 48

Lucasville Valley 54, Portsmouth W. 37

Lyndhurst Brush 88, Mayfield 52

Madison 69, Willoughby S. 64

Madonna, W.Va. 77, Beallsville 72

Malvern 65, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 31

Mansfield Sr. 44, Millersburg W. Holmes 41

Mantua Crestwood 68, Rootstown 46

Maria Stein Marion Local 48, St. Henry 31

Marietta 67, Coshocton 57

Marion Harding 66, Bellville Clear Fork 55

Martins Ferry 66, St. Clairsville 56

Marysville 57, Cols. Upper Arlington 55

Mason 76, Cin. Colerain 41

Massillon Perry 46, N. Can. Hoover 45

McDonald 90, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 66

Medina Highland 66, Aurora 63, OT

Mentor 90, Elyria 72

Mentor Lake Cath. 64, Cle. Benedictine 58

Milford Center Fairbanks 39, Spring. Cath. Cent. 27

Minster 52, Ft. Recovery 50

Mogadore 76, Youngs. Valley Christian 61

Monclova Christian 66, Saline Washtenaw Christian, Mich. 35

Monroe 50, Brookville 30

Mowrystown Whiteoak 49, Leesburg Fairfield 31

Mt. Gilead 66, Howard E. Knox 62, 2OT

N. Baltimore 67, Harrod Allen E. 60

N. Royalton 65, Wadsworth 52

New Boston Glenwood 50, Ironton St. Joseph 38

New Concord John Glenn 58, New Lexington 49, OT

New Hope Christian 68, Fairfield Christian 54

New London 58, Ashland Crestview 39

New Madison Tri-Village 58, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 41

New Richmond 70, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 61

Newton Falls 70, Youngs. Liberty 48

Norton 61, Streetsboro 57

Norwalk St. Paul 69, Greenwich S. Cent. 66, OT

Oak Harbor 59, Genoa Area 36

Ontario 57, Marion Pleasant 42

Ottawa-Glandorf 94, Cols. Africentric 64

Parma Hts. Holy Name 49, Parma Normandy 46

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 57, Medina Buckeye 41

Peebles 57, Lynchburg-Clay 32

Perrysburg 63, Bowling Green 38

Pickerington Cent. 65, Grove City 42

Pickerington N. 50, Reynoldsburg 37

Pioneer N. Central 49, Morenci, Mich. 34

Piqua 56, Greenville 52

Plain City Jonathan Alder 48, Spring. Kenton Ridge 28

Plymouth 50, Ashland Mapleton 37

Poland Seminary 57, Struthers 56, OT

Portsmouth 77, Ironton Rock Hill 63

Portsmouth Notre Dame 55, Portsmouth Sciotoville 37

Proctorville Fairland 46, Gallipolis Gallia 31

Racine Southern 63, Wahama, W.Va. 29

Rayland Buckeye 61, Wintersville Indian Creek 35

Richfield Revere 61, Kent Roosevelt 48

Richwood N. Union 80, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 61

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 74, W. Union 63

Riverside Stebbins 62, Xenia 52

Rockford Parkway 65, Coldwater 49

Rocky River 59, Elyria Cath. 52

Russia 58, Houston 27

S. Webster 51, McDermott Scioto NW 42

Sarahsville Shenandoah 59, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 38

Sardinia Eastern Brown 58, Seaman N. Adams 39

Sebring McKinley 68, New Middletown Spring. 66

Shadyside 70, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 67

Shaker Hts. 60, Medina 58

Shekinah Christian 82, St. Joseph Altercrest 29

Shelby 71, Caledonia River Valley 61

Sidney 64, W. Carrollton 48

Sidney Lehman 43, Marion Elgin 39

Solon 71, Strongsville 57

Southeastern 66, Chillicothe Huntington 45

Sparta Highland 44, Danville 25

Spring. Greenon 94, N. Lewisburg Triad 71

Spring. Shawnee 70, Bellefontaine 39

Springfield 60, Springboro 50

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 47, Toronto 40

Strasburg-Franklin 41, Magnolia Sandy Valley 38

Sugar Grove Berne Union 65, Nelsonville-York 39

Sugarcreek Garaway 60, Uhrichsville Claymont 34

Sunbury Big Walnut 65, Cols. Franklin Hts. 49

Sycamore Mohawk 64, Attica Seneca E. 50

Sylvania Northview 59, Napoleon 51

Sylvania Southview 55, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 51

Thomas Worthington 67, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 29

Thornville Sheridan 57, Pataskala Licking Hts. 55

Tol. Cent. Cath. 61, Celina 35

Trenton Edgewood 56, Oxford Talawanda 52

Trotwood-Madison 82, Beavercreek 77

Twinsburg 70, Youngs. East 60

Union City Mississinawa Valley 51, Newton Local 42

Uniontown Lake 63, Can. Cent. Cath. 46

Upper Sandusky 108, Bucyrus 36

Urbana 60, Spring. NW 55, OT

Van Buren 50, Cory-Rawson 17

Van Wert Lincolnview 54, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 48

Vandalia Butler 76, Fairborn 72

Versailles 62, New Bremen 48

Vienna Mathews 60, Warren Lordstown 39

Vincent Warren 65, Beverly Ft. Frye 49

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 53, Newcomerstown 28

W. Liberty-Salem 56, London Madison Plains 39

Warren Harding 50, Youngs. Mooney 43

Warren Howland 59, Cortland Lakeview 52

Waterford 49, Crown City S. Gallia 38

Waverly 67, Beaver Eastern 56

Waynesville 64, New Lebanon Dixie 41

Wellington 63, Oberlin Firelands 55

West Salem Northwestern 69, Smithville 56

Westerville Cent. 54, Powell Olentangy Liberty 52

Westerville S. 60, Westerville N. 57

Westlake 68, Avon 65

Wheelersburg 59, Minford 50

Whitehall-Yearling 56, Cols. Grandview Hts. 44

Williamsburg 44, Felicity-Franklin 29

Williamsport Westfall 48, Bainbridge Paint Valley 47

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 56, Portsmouth Clay 35

Wilmington 60, Mt. Orab Western Brown 57

Wooster 56, Mt. Vernon 47

Wooster Triway 60, Canal Fulton Northwest 47

Worthington Kilbourne 56, Dublin Scioto 45

Youngs. Chaney High School 72, Canfield 56

Zanesville 60, Cambridge 48

Zanesville Rosecrans 91, Cols. Cristo Rey 51

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 57, Bowerston Conotton Valley 12

Champions of Kentucky Hoopfest=

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 75, Lou. Fern Creek, Ky. 65

Covington Tournament=

Oregon Stritch 69, Lawrenceburg, Ind. 49

Not Quite Hawaii Challenge=

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 64, Greenwood, Ky. 57

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cin. Oyler vs. Cin. Gamble Montessori, ppd. to Jan 10th.

