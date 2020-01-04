ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It was the perfect weather for Family Game Day at the John McIntire Library, as families gathered for board games and more.

The library had a variety of games set up including Monopoly, Checkers, and more. Youth Services Librarian, Kerrie Hrycko said this gives families the opportunity to sit down and enjoy time together.

“Well, the library provides a lot of different learning experiences for families to come and bring their children. So, they can come and help invest in the children’s future and letting them learn in fun environments,” Hrycko said.

The library has Family Game Day on the first Saturday of the month. They also have several events coming up soon.

Hrycko added, “We do have some other fun family geared events, like Roseville is having a Lion King showing on January 14th. We actually have a Hot Wheels Challenge. No police need to arrive for that it won’t be that speedy, next Friday January 10th at 2:00 pm. New Concord is actually doing a very fun family program. They are going to have a martial arts instructor come over and that is actually on Wednesday January 15th.”

For a full list of upcoming events at the libraries, you can visit http://muskingumlibrary.org/