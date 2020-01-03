Zanesville police: Officer off duty after Eppley Avenue incident

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Zanesville police say an officer was injured during an incident early Friday morning.

Chief Tony Coury says officers were called to a vacant home on Eppley Avenue for a person ‘squatting’ inside the home.

They initially sent in a K-9 into the home and after the handler and three officers got into a fight with the suspect, the dog bit three officers.

“Our K-9 was sent into the residence, with the K-9 handler and three other officers, then tussled with this guy. During that, officers, three officers, were bit by the K-9. The assailant there did punch our officer several times.”

One of the officers broke his hand, according to Coury.

“I’ve got one officer with a broken hand that isn’t gonna return to work for quite some time.”

Another Zanesville police officer was injured Friday afternoon .