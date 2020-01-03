Xavier looks to extend streak vs St. John’s

St. John’s (11-3, 0-1) vs. Xavier (11-3, 0-1)

Cintas Center, Cincinnati; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over St. John’s. In its last nine wins against the Red Storm, Xavier has won by an average of 11 points. St. John’s’ last win in the series came on Feb. 23, 2015, a 58-57 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Xavier’s Tyrique Jones, Naji Marshall and Quentin Goodin have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 51 percent of all Musketeers points over the last five games.LEAPING FOR LJ: LJ Figueroa has connected on 37.7 percent of the 77 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 27 over the last five games. He’s also converted 70.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Xavier has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 74.6 points while giving up 61.8.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Musketeers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Red Storm. Xavier has an assist on 50 of 80 field goals (62.5 percent) across its previous three outings while St. John’s has assists on 43 of 77 field goals (55.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: St. John’s has committed a turnover on just 16.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all Big East teams. The Red Storm have turned the ball over only 12.6 times per game this season.

___

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com