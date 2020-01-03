Wright, Wynn suspended for Wake Forest’s game at Pittsburgh

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest says sophomores Sharone Wright Jr. and Michael Wynn are suspended for Saturday’s game at Pittsburgh.

The team announced the one-game suspensions Friday, saying they were for “failing to uphold the standards of Wake Forest Basketball.” The school didn’t elaborate on specifics in its statement.

Wright is averaging 3.4 points while Wynn is averaging 1.3 points for the Demon Deacons (7-5, 0-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). It will be Wake Forest’s first game since beating North Carolina A&T on Dec. 21.

