Williams lifts Kent State over Bowling Green 79-61

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Antonio Williams tied his career high with 22 points as Kent State topped Bowling Green 79-61 on Friday night.

It was the first Mid-American Conference game of the season for both teams.

Troy Simons had 17 points for Kent State (11-3). Anthony Roberts added 11 points. Philip Whittington had seven rebounds for the visiting team.

Daeqwon Plowden had 14 points for the Falcons (9-5). Dylan Frye added 14 points.

Kent State takes on Toledo at home on Tuesday. Bowling Green takes on Miami (Ohio) at home on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com