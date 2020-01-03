Residents in Ohio village find pink water flowing from taps

DOYLESTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Residents in an Ohio village were being urged to keep their taps running to allow water from its system to go from pink to clear.

The Doylestown Public Utilities Department on Thursday posted a statement on Facebook saying it was aware of the pink water “situation” affecting a portion of its customers in the village 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of downtown Cleveland.

Repairs at the village well head led to a potassium release that turned water pink, village officials said. The water, despite its strange hue, is safe to drink, they said.

Utility crews planned to flush hydrants in affected areas overnight Thursday.