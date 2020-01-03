Pet of the Week: Meet Goldie

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – This week’s Animal Shelter Society Pet of the Week is Goldie—a one year old female cat that has been at the shelter since the middle of December. Goldie is a dilute calico cat and is described as being very playful. The adoption fee for Goldie is fully-sponsored; meaning there is no cost to take her home. Lisa Burkett, Animal Shelter Society Board President, says that the shelter suggests introducing any pets you may already have to Goldie prior to the adoption process.

“I would test her out with any other pet that you have; that way you know. You never know—they’re all different and they all have their own personalities. They may like one and not like the other.”

In other news from the Animal Shelter Society, Deborah Bergeron has been named as the new director and will officially start work on Monday Bergeron says she is excited to take on her new role.

“I’m just over the moon excited about this. My career has always been in leading people; but it has been in the field of education—and I’ve done it for a long time. But, I’m also an avid animal lover and I’ve rescued all of my pets from local—not this one—but, local animal shelters. So, when this opportunity presented itself I thought, ‘Well, I’m going to give it a shot’ and I was so thrilled that they chose me.”

Lisa Burkett has been named as the new Board President at the Animal Shelter Society; while Rebecca Hunt will take over as Shelter Care Manager. Tickets are also still available to attend Caturday Night Live—a comedy night fundraiser to be held next Saturday at Bryan Place in Zanesville.