The Animal Shelter in Muskingum County has finally named a new director of operations. Outgoing board president Stephanie Spencer Hill says after several month of searching the board has decided on Deb Bergeron. She is a retired educator and recently worked for the Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center. She replaces former director Jody Murray, who resigned and interim director Russell Denny, who also resigned. Bergeron’s first day is Monday.

