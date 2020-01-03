Nets waive David Nwaba, who had season-ending injury

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets have waived swingman David Nwaba, who was lost for the season recently because of a ruptured right Achilles tendon.

The move Friday frees up a roster spot for a Nets team that has lost a season-high four straight games while playing without injured starters Kyrie Irving and Caris LeVert.

The Nets are listing LeVert as probable to play Saturday against Toronto following right thumb surgery. He has missed the last 24 games.

Nwaba was injured Dec. 19 in a loss at San Antonio and underwent surgery the next day in New York.

He averaged 5.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 20 games after signing with the Nets in July.

The Nets also waived forward Henry Ellenson, who was on a two-way contract and had spent more time with their G League affiliate.

___

