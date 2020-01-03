Muskingum County Man Charged in New Year’s Day Shooting

Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz an area man has been charged in connection with a shooting incident. It happened in the morning on New Year’s Day at 6980 Norfield Road. Lutz says at around 7:15 am his office received a 911 call about a shooting. He says when deputies arrived they found the victim, Christopher Maples, with two gunshot wounds and transported him to Genesis Hospital with non life threatening injuries. The suspect – Justin Alcantar of Norfield Road – was taken into custody without incident, questioned and taken to the county jail. Alcantar is charged with two counts of Felonious Assault with a firearm specification. Sheriff Lutz says Alcantar is the step-nephew of Maples and was living at the residence.

Please follow and like us: