Funeral services set for 4 killed in Christmas Day crash

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Funeral services are set for Saturday in Ohio for two children and two adults killed on Dec. 25 after their speeding car went off a road and hit a tree in a fiery crash.

Four other children in the car were injured in the crash in Dayton and two remained hospitalized Thursday in critical condition, the Dayton Daily News reported. The paper said services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Enon Baptist Church in Dayton.

Crash reconstruction detectives estimate the vehicle was traveling at least twice the 35-mph speed limit, but why is unclear. The vehicle apparently broke into two pieces on impact.

Police identified the four people killed as Renee Jones-Blevins, 49, who was driving the car; and passengers Quaishia Jones, 28; Tae’Kwaun Jones, 10; and Mae’lah Jones, 5.

The surviving children are ages 12, 5, 2 and 1, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. A witness on a 911 call reported the vehicle driving erratically moments before the crash, the Dayton Daily News reported.