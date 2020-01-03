BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Coventry 73, Peninsula Woodridge 60
Akr. Springfield 40, Mogadore Field 38
Alliance 61, Austintown Fitch 59
Alliance Marlington 58, Salem 45
Amanda-Clearcreek 64, Ashville Teays Valley 56
Ansonia 65, Bradford 41
Apple Creek Waynedale 49, Rittman 46
Arcadia 61, McComb 45
Arcanum 55, Tipp City Bethel 45
Arlington 50, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 41
Ashland 54, Mansfield Madison 52
Ashtabula Edgewood 61, Ashtabula St. John 44
Atwater Waterloo 76, Mineral Ridge 60
Avon Lake 63, Amherst Steele 53
Barnesville 86, Caldwell 70
Batavia Clermont NE 70, Bethel-Tate 54
Bellbrook 50, Eaton 37
Belmont Union Local 58, Bellaire 47
Beloit W. Branch 54, Minerva 48
Belpre 61, Reedsville Eastern 53
Berea-Midpark 68, N. Ridgeville 49
Berlin Center Western Reserve 56, Lowellville 41
Berlin Hiland 53, Lore City Buckeye Trail 33
Blanchester 83, Lees Creek E. Clinton 47
Bloom-Carroll 78, Cols. Marion-Franklin 28
Botkins 55, Ft. Loramie 47, 2OT
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 41, Macedonia Nordonia 38, OT
Bristol 69, Andover Pymatuning Valley 64
Bryan 59, Lima Bath 46
Byesville Meadowbrook 80, Steubenville 64
Camden Preble Shawnee 61, Milton-Union 56
Can. McKinley 54, Massillon Jackson 50
Canal Winchester 62, New Albany 61
Canfield S. Range 67, Youngs. Ursuline 56
Carey 64, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 44
Carrollton 43, Can. South 33
Casstown Miami E. 67, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 56
Cedarville 59, Mechanicsburg 40
Centerburg 56, Cardington-Lincoln 42
Centerville 55, Miamisburg 37
Chagrin Falls Kenston 75, Eastlake N. 52
Chardon 66, Painesville Riverside 48
Chesapeake 64, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 44
Chillicothe 67, Albany Alexander 41
Chillicothe Unioto 56, Frankfort Adena 38
Chillicothe Zane Trace 64, Piketon 51
Cin. Aiken 83, Cin. Shroder 60
Cin. College Prep. 0, Cin. Riverview East 0
Cin. Deer Park 85, Cin. Madeira 45
Cin. Indian Hill 85, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 75
Cin. La Salle 65, Cin. Walnut Hills 51
Cin. Mariemont 51, Reading 36
Cin. Mt. Healthy 63, Cin. NW 57
Cin. Oak Hills 65, W. Chester Lakota W. 63
Cin. Princeton 66, Cin. Sycamore 50
Cin. St. Xavier 77, Cin. Purcell Marian 46
Cin. Taft 77, Cin. Woodward 63
Cin. Wyoming 69, Cin. Finneytown 60
Circleville 59, Greenfield McClain 53
Cle. Cent. Cath. 56, Akr. Hoban 52
Cle. John Adams 76, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 71
Cle. Rhodes 44, Warrensville Hts. 42
Collins Western Reserve 69, Monroeville 53
Cols. DeSales 75, Cols. St. Charles 64
Cols. Ready 44, Cols. Watterson 37
Columbia Station Columbia 81, Sheffield Brookside 46
Columbiana 78, Leetonia 53
Columbiana Crestview 56, Brookfield 54
Copley 73, Tallmadge 57
Cortland Maplewood 63, Southington Chalker 61
Crestline 41, Mansfield St. Peter’s 35
Creston Norwayne 65, Jeromesville Hillsdale 27
Crooksville 59, Zanesville W. Muskingum 47
Dalton 58, Doylestown Chippewa 46
Day. Northridge 75, Carlisle 65
Delaware Buckeye Valley 79, Kenton 48
Delaware Christian 59, Tree of Life 49
Delphos St. John’s 47, New Knoxville 31
Dover 54, New Philadelphia 34
Dresden Tri-Valley 62, Philo 44
Dublin Coffman 64, Grove City Cent. Crossing 48
E. Liverpool 75, Richmond Edison 47
E. Palestine 64, Hanoverton United 57
Euclid 64, Brunswick 55
Fairview 60, Parma 52
Fayetteville-Perry 57, Manchester 33
Findlay 70, Tol. St. Francis 50
Findlay Liberty-Benton 71, Vanlue 31
Franklin 64, Germantown Valley View 54
Galion Northmor 55, Fredericktown 41
Garfield Hts. 71, E. Cle. Shaw 46
Gates Mills Gilmour 78, Chardon NDCL 51
Gates Mills Hawken 74, Burton Berkshire 52
Geneva 70, Orwell Grand Valley 41
Glouster Trimble 59, Stewart Federal Hocking 52
Goshen 64, Batavia 47
Grafton Midview 64, N. Olmsted 33
Green 58, Can. Glenoak 45
Groveport-Madison 68, Newark 56
Hamilton 41, Middletown 38
Hamilton Ross 64, Morrow Little Miami 42
Hilliard Darby 43, Dublin Jerome 41
Hilliard Davidson 39, Galloway Westland 28
Holland Springfield 61, Maumee 46
Huber Hts. Wayne 49, Clayton Northmont 45
Hudson 52, Cuyahoga Falls 20
Hunting Valley University 62, Chesterland W. Geauga 46
Ironton 74, S. Point 70
Jackson Center 43, Sidney Fairlawn 39
Jamestown Greeneview 65, W. Jefferson 36
Kalida 46, Convoy Crestview 32
Kettering Fairmont 45, Lebanon 40
Kidron Cent. Christian 50, Mansfield Christian 29
Kinsman Badger 71, Newbury 48
Lakewood 57, Olmsted Falls 44
Lancaster Fairfield Union 55, McArthur Vinton County 38
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 42, Pomeroy Meigs 39
Latham Western 71, Franklin Furnace Green 66
Leavittsburg LaBrae 76, Campbell Memorial 61
Leipsic 69, Pandora-Gilboa 43
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 61, Lewis Center Olentangy 59
Lewistown Indian Lake 57, St. Paris Graham 29
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 53, Fairfield 38
Lima Sr. 100, Fremont Ross 70
Lisbon David Anderson 60, Wellsville 34
Lodi Cloverleaf 46, Ravenna 44
Logan 60, Circleville Logan Elm 57
London 82, New Carlisle Tecumseh 46
Lorain 77, Cle. Hts. 70
Lorain Clearview 89, Sullivan Black River 48
Louisville Aquinas 51, Lisbon Beaver 40
Lucas 77, Loudonville 48
Lucasville Valley 54, Portsmouth W. 37
Lyndhurst Brush 88, Mayfield 52
Madison 69, Willoughby S. 64
Madonna, W.Va. 77, Beallsville 72
Malvern 65, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 31
Mansfield Sr. 44, Millersburg W. Holmes 41
Mantua Crestwood 68, Rootstown 46
Maria Stein Marion Local 48, St. Henry 31
Marietta 67, Coshocton 57
Marion Harding 66, Bellville Clear Fork 55
Martins Ferry 66, St. Clairsville 56
Marysville 57, Cols. Upper Arlington 55
Mason 76, Cin. Colerain 41
Massillon Perry 46, N. Can. Hoover 45
McDonald 90, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 66
Medina Highland 66, Aurora 63, OT
Mentor 90, Elyria 72
Mentor Lake Cath. 64, Cle. Benedictine 58
Milford Center Fairbanks 39, Spring. Cath. Cent. 27
Minster 52, Ft. Recovery 50
Mogadore 76, Youngs. Valley Christian 61
Monclova Christian 66, Saline Washtenaw Christian, Mich. 35
Monroe 50, Brookville 30
Mowrystown Whiteoak 49, Leesburg Fairfield 31
Mt. Gilead 66, Howard E. Knox 62, 2OT
N. Baltimore 67, Harrod Allen E. 60
N. Royalton 65, Wadsworth 52
New Boston Glenwood 50, Ironton St. Joseph 38
New Concord John Glenn 58, New Lexington 49, OT
New Hope Christian 68, Fairfield Christian 54
New London 58, Ashland Crestview 39
New Madison Tri-Village 58, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 41
New Richmond 70, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 61
Newton Falls 70, Youngs. Liberty 48
Norton 61, Streetsboro 57
Norwalk St. Paul 69, Greenwich S. Cent. 66, OT
Oak Harbor 59, Genoa Area 36
Ontario 57, Marion Pleasant 42
Ottawa-Glandorf 94, Cols. Africentric 64
Parma Hts. Holy Name 49, Parma Normandy 46
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 57, Medina Buckeye 41
Peebles 57, Lynchburg-Clay 32
Perrysburg 63, Bowling Green 38
Pickerington Cent. 65, Grove City 42
Pickerington N. 50, Reynoldsburg 37
Pioneer N. Central 49, Morenci, Mich. 34
Piqua 56, Greenville 52
Plain City Jonathan Alder 48, Spring. Kenton Ridge 28
Plymouth 50, Ashland Mapleton 37
Poland Seminary 57, Struthers 56, OT
Portsmouth 77, Ironton Rock Hill 63
Portsmouth Notre Dame 55, Portsmouth Sciotoville 37
Proctorville Fairland 46, Gallipolis Gallia 31
Racine Southern 63, Wahama, W.Va. 29
Rayland Buckeye 61, Wintersville Indian Creek 35
Richfield Revere 61, Kent Roosevelt 48
Richwood N. Union 80, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 61
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 74, W. Union 63
Riverside Stebbins 62, Xenia 52
Rockford Parkway 65, Coldwater 49
Rocky River 59, Elyria Cath. 52
Russia 58, Houston 27
S. Webster 51, McDermott Scioto NW 42
Sarahsville Shenandoah 59, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 38
Sardinia Eastern Brown 58, Seaman N. Adams 39
Sebring McKinley 68, New Middletown Spring. 66
Shadyside 70, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 67
Shaker Hts. 60, Medina 58
Shekinah Christian 82, St. Joseph Altercrest 29
Shelby 71, Caledonia River Valley 61
Sidney 64, W. Carrollton 48
Sidney Lehman 43, Marion Elgin 39
Solon 71, Strongsville 57
Southeastern 66, Chillicothe Huntington 45
Sparta Highland 44, Danville 25
Spring. Greenon 94, N. Lewisburg Triad 71
Spring. Shawnee 70, Bellefontaine 39
Springfield 60, Springboro 50
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 47, Toronto 40
Strasburg-Franklin 41, Magnolia Sandy Valley 38
Sugar Grove Berne Union 65, Nelsonville-York 39
Sugarcreek Garaway 60, Uhrichsville Claymont 34
Sycamore Mohawk 64, Attica Seneca E. 50
Sylvania Northview 59, Napoleon 51
Sylvania Southview 55, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 51
Thomas Worthington 67, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 29
Thornville Sheridan 57, Pataskala Licking Hts. 55
Tol. Cent. Cath. 61, Celina 35
Trenton Edgewood 56, Oxford Talawanda 52
Trotwood-Madison 82, Beavercreek 77
Twinsburg 70, Youngs. East 60
Union City Mississinawa Valley 51, Newton Local 42
Uniontown Lake 63, Can. Cent. Cath. 46
Upper Sandusky 108, Bucyrus 36
Urbana 60, Spring. NW 55, OT
Van Buren 50, Cory-Rawson 17
Van Wert Lincolnview 54, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 48
Vandalia Butler 76, Fairborn 72
Versailles 62, New Bremen 48
Vienna Mathews 60, Warren Lordstown 39
Vincent Warren 65, Beverly Ft. Frye 49
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 53, Newcomerstown 28
Warren Harding 50, Youngs. Mooney 43
Warren Howland 59, Cortland Lakeview 52
Waterford 49, Crown City S. Gallia 38
Waverly 67, Beaver Eastern 56
Waynesville 64, New Lebanon Dixie 41
Wellington 63, Oberlin Firelands 55
Wellington 63, Oberlin Firelands 55
West Salem Northwestern 69, Smithville 56
Westerville Cent. 54, Powell Olentangy Liberty 52
Westerville S. 60, Westerville N. 57
Westlake 68, Avon 65
Wheelersburg 59, Minford 50
Whitehall-Yearling 56, Cols. Grandview Hts. 44
Williamsburg 44, Felicity-Franklin 29
Williamsport Westfall 48, Bainbridge Paint Valley 47
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 56, Portsmouth Clay 35
Wilmington 60, Mt. Orab Western Brown 57
Wooster 56, Mt. Vernon 47
Wooster Triway 60, Canal Fulton Northwest 47
Worthington Kilbourne 56, Dublin Scioto 45
Youngs. Chaney High School 72, Canfield 56
Zanesville 60, Cambridge 48
Zanesville Rosecrans 91, Cols. Cristo Rey 51
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 57, Bowerston Conotton Valley 12
Champions of Kentucky Hoopfest=
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 75, Lou. Fern Creek, Ky. 65
Covington Tournament=
Oregon Stritch 69, Lawrenceburg, Ind. 49
Not Quite Hawaii Challenge=
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 64, Greenwood, Ky. 57
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cin. Oyler vs. Cin. Gamble Montessori, ppd. to Jan 10th.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/