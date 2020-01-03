BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Augusta Southeastern 58, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 25

Aurora (West Aurora) 55, Plainfield South 49

Bartonville (Limestone) 72, Richwoods 70

Beardstown 68, Illini West (Carthage) 41

Belleville East 46, Alton 39

Belleville West 67, Mascoutah 48

Bensenville (Fenton) 52, South Elgin 29

Benton 69, Harrisburg 53

Blue Ridge 41, Gilman Iroquois West 33

Breese Mater Dei 45, Alton Marquette 42

Brussels 49, Piasa Southwestern 47

Calhoun 54, Greenfield 28

Carbondale 58, Jackson, Mo. 34

Carlinville 60, Pawnee 36

Centralia 61, Cahokia 50

Cerro Gordo 39, Sullivan 35

Charleston 71, Newton 62

Chatham Glenwood 54, Pekin 47

Chicago Christian 57, Aurora Central Catholic 43

Christopher 43, Waltonville 36

Clopton, Mo. 51, Mendon Unity 31

Collinsville 61, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 27

Columbia 49, Salem 45

Decatur St. Teresa 60, Williamsville 46

DuQuoin 52, Sparta 48, OT

East Dubuque 43, Stockton 27

Elgin 58, West Chicago 39

Elmwood 60, Stark County 45

Elmwood Park 52, Ridgewood 49

Fairfield 77, Casey-Westfield 29

Freeburg 45, Red Bud 32

Galesburg 64, Rock Island Alleman 27

Glenbard East 62, Bartlett 57

Glenbard South 76, Aurora (East) 74

Greenview 62, Sangamon Valley 36

Harlan 67, Maria 59

Harvest Christian Academy 60, Woodstock 48

Harvest Christian Academy 60, Woodstock North 48

Heritage 67, Chrisman 45

Herrin 69, Massac County 59

Herscher 49, Clifton Central 47

Hillcrest 71, Reavis 31

Hinckley-Big Rock 49, Amboy 32

Hoopeston Area High School 51, Westville 26

Hope Academy 54, Nazareth 46

Huntley 61, Burlington Central 40

IC Catholic 57, St. Francis 49

Joliet Catholic 56, Manteno 53

Joliet West 67, Minooka 49

LaMoille 65, Pearl City 44

Lemont 61, Shepard 52

Lisle (Benet Academy) 69, Woodstock Marian 38

Marissa/Coulterville 80, Centralia Christ Our Rock 39

McGivney Catholic High School 57, Mulberry Grove 32

Metea Valley 57, Downers South 43

Neoga 63, Shelbyville 59

Niles Notre Dame 76, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 22

North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 59, ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-op 50

Oak Forest 71, Argo 46

Oak Lawn Community 79, Tinley Park 47

Okaw Valley 47, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 30

Oregon 57, Morrison 39

Oswego East 62, Romeoville 55

Paris 49, Tolono Unity 47

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 78, Rantoul 40

Pecatonica 50, Stillman Valley 25

Petersburg PORTA 67, Illini Bluffs 45

Pinckneyville 53, Anna-Jonesboro 37

Pittsfield 63, Griggsville-Perry 34

Plainfield North 56, Plainfield East 51

Plano 74, Rochelle 65

Rich Central 61, Thornwood 57

Rich East 60, Thornridge 48

River Ridge/Scales Mound 74, West Carroll 45

Robinson 77, Wayne City 61

Rock Island 88, Zion Benton 76

St. Edward 57, Guerin 53

St. Joseph-Ogden 68, Cissna Park 51

Sterling Newman 72, Kewanee 56

Streamwood 73, Larkin 69

Teutopolis 66, Effingham 57

Thornton Fractional North 73, Evergreen Park 40

Thornton Fractional South 82, Blue Island Eisenhower 67

Trenton Wesclin 42, Breese Central 32

Tuscola 68, Arcola 42

Warren 48, River Ridge 46

Washington 55, Quincy 45

Cerro Gordo High School Tournament=

Catlin (Salt Fork) 59, Urbana University 45

CFSB New Years Bash=

Marion 62, Calloway Co., Ky. 55

Eastbay Shootout=

East Moline United 38, Waubonsie Valley 5

Moline 55, Chicago (Clark) 50

Morton 55, Rockridge 43

Woodstock Marian 68, Carmel 49

New Year’s Bash=

Marion 68, Paducah Tilghman, Ky. 56

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison Trail 37, Hinsdale South 21

Aurora (East) 37, Glenbard South 33, 2OT

Bureau Valley 54, Galva 43

Chicago Resurrection 43, St. Francis 30

El Paso-Gridley 35, Clinton 30

First Baptist Academy 40, Crosspointe Christian Academy, Ind. 31

Fulton 48, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton, Iowa 36

Galena 47, Stockton 43

Gardner-South Wilmington 46, Clifton Central 26

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 48, Hinckley-Big Rock 36

Glenbard East 62, Bartlett 57

Goreville 50, Wayne City 43

Jacksonville Routt 50, North Greene 33

Kewanee 55, Erie/Prophetstown 43

LaSalle-Peru 42, Kaneland 37

Metamora 52, Bloomington Central Catholic 37

Morris 40, Rochelle 35

Mt. Pulaski 60, Okaw Valley 52

Nashville 30, Pinckneyville 17

Newton 43, North Clay 13

Plainfield North 50, Plainfield East 46

Riverdale 49, Richmond-Burton 28

Rockford Auburn 57, Nokomis 47

Rockford Boylan 70, Freeport 14

Rockford East 72, Rockford Jefferson 63

Rockford Guilford 74, Belvidere North 51

Sandwich 53, Plano 22

South Elgin 72, Bensenville (Fenton) 41

Sterling 51, Rock Island Alleman 34

Sycamore 59, Ottawa 20

Thornwood 63, Rich Central 22

Warren 35, Ashton-Franklin Center 24

Washington 46, Pekin 41

West Carroll 46, Pecatonica 23

West Chicago 47, Elgin 35

Glenbard West Tournament=

Marist 50, Norcross, Ga. 38, OT

Mother McAuley 39, River Forest Trinity 33

New Trier 61, St. Ignatius 54

Whitney Young 65, Glenbard West 45