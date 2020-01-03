BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Augusta Southeastern 58, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 25
Aurora (West Aurora) 55, Plainfield South 49
Bartonville (Limestone) 72, Richwoods 70
Centralia 61, Cahokia 50
Chatham Glenwood 54, Pekin 47
Christopher 43, Waltonville 36
Collinsville 61, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 27
Elgin 58, West Chicago 39
Elmwood Park 52, Ridgewood 49
Galesburg 64, Rock Island Alleman 27
Greenview 62, Sangamon Valley 36
Hillcrest 71, Reavis 31
Hope Academy 54, Nazareth 46
Huntley 61, Burlington Central 40
Joliet West 67, Minooka 49
LaMoille 65, Pearl City 44
Metea Valley 57, Downers South 43
Niles Notre Dame 76, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 22
Oak Forest 71, Argo 46
Oak Lawn Community 79, Tinley Park 47
Oregon 57, Morrison 39
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 78, Rantoul 40
Pittsfield 63, Griggsville-Perry 34
Plainfield North 56, Plainfield East 51
Rich Central 61, Thornwood 57
Rock Island 88, Zion Benton 76
St. Joseph-Ogden 68, Cissna Park 51
Sterling Newman 72, Kewanee 56
Streamwood 73, Larkin 69
Thornton Fractional North 73, Evergreen Park 40
Thornton Fractional South 82, Blue Island Eisenhower 67
Trenton Wesclin 42, Breese Central 32
Washington 55, Quincy 45
CFSB New Years Bash=
Marion 62, Calloway Co., Ky. 55
Eastbay Shootout=
East Moline United 38, Waubonsie Valley 5
Morton 55, Rockridge 43
Woodstock Marian 68, Carmel 49
New Year’s Bash=
Marion 68, Paducah Tilghman, Ky. 56
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison Trail 37, Hinsdale South 21
Bureau Valley 54, Galva 43
Chicago Resurrection 43, St. Francis 30
First Baptist Academy 40, Crosspointe Christian Academy, Ind. 31
Gardner-South Wilmington 46, Clifton Central 26
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 35, Hinckley-Big Rock 18
Jacksonville Routt 50, North Greene 33
Kewanee 55, Erie/Prophetstown 43
Morris 40, Rochelle 35
Newton 43, North Clay 13
Rockford Boylan 70, Freeport 14
Sandwich 53, Plano 22
South Elgin 72, Bensenville (Fenton) 41
Sterling 51, Rock Island Alleman 34
Sycamore 59, Ottawa 20
Washington 46, Pekin 41
Glenbard West Tournament=
Marist 50, Norcross, Ga. 38, OT
Mother McAuley 39, River Forest Trinity 33
New Trier 61, St. Ignatius 54