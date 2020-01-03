BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Augusta Southeastern 58, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 25

Aurora (West Aurora) 55, Plainfield South 49

Bartonville (Limestone) 72, Richwoods 70

Centralia 61, Cahokia 50

Chatham Glenwood 54, Pekin 47

Christopher 43, Waltonville 36

Collinsville 61, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 27

Elgin 58, West Chicago 39

Elmwood Park 52, Ridgewood 49

Galesburg 64, Rock Island Alleman 27

Greenview 62, Sangamon Valley 36

Hillcrest 71, Reavis 31

Hope Academy 54, Nazareth 46

Huntley 61, Burlington Central 40

Joliet West 67, Minooka 49

LaMoille 65, Pearl City 44

Metea Valley 57, Downers South 43

Niles Notre Dame 76, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 22

Oak Forest 71, Argo 46

Oak Lawn Community 79, Tinley Park 47

Oregon 57, Morrison 39

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 78, Rantoul 40

Pittsfield 63, Griggsville-Perry 34

Plainfield North 56, Plainfield East 51

Rich Central 61, Thornwood 57

Rock Island 88, Zion Benton 76

St. Joseph-Ogden 68, Cissna Park 51

Sterling Newman 72, Kewanee 56

Streamwood 73, Larkin 69

Thornton Fractional North 73, Evergreen Park 40

Thornton Fractional South 82, Blue Island Eisenhower 67

Trenton Wesclin 42, Breese Central 32

Washington 55, Quincy 45

CFSB New Years Bash=

Marion 62, Calloway Co., Ky. 55

Eastbay Shootout=

East Moline United 38, Waubonsie Valley 5

Morton 55, Rockridge 43

Woodstock Marian 68, Carmel 49

New Year’s Bash=

Marion 68, Paducah Tilghman, Ky. 56

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison Trail 37, Hinsdale South 21

Bureau Valley 54, Galva 43

Chicago Resurrection 43, St. Francis 30

First Baptist Academy 40, Crosspointe Christian Academy, Ind. 31

Gardner-South Wilmington 46, Clifton Central 26

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 35, Hinckley-Big Rock 18

Jacksonville Routt 50, North Greene 33

Kewanee 55, Erie/Prophetstown 43

Morris 40, Rochelle 35

Newton 43, North Clay 13

Rockford Boylan 70, Freeport 14

Sandwich 53, Plano 22

South Elgin 72, Bensenville (Fenton) 41

Sterling 51, Rock Island Alleman 34

Sycamore 59, Ottawa 20

Washington 46, Pekin 41

Glenbard West Tournament=

Marist 50, Norcross, Ga. 38, OT

Mother McAuley 39, River Forest Trinity 33

New Trier 61, St. Ignatius 54