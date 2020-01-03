Denver, SD seek first conference win

Denver (4-12, 0-2) vs. South Dakota (9-7, 0-2)

Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion, South Dakota; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver takes on South Dakota as both teams look for its first Summit League win of the season. Denver fell 82-71 at home to North Dakota on Thursday. South Dakota lost 70-59 on the road against Purdue Fort Wayne on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: South Dakota has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tyler Hagedorn, Stanley Umude, Cody Kelley, Tyler Peterson and Triston Simpson have combined to account for 81 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 77 percent of all Coyotes points over the last five games.ACCURATE ADE: Ade Murkey has connected on 40 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 5 over his last three games. He’s also converted 71.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 66: Denver is 0-12 when it allows at least 66 points and 4-0 when it holds opponents to less than 66.

COLD SPELL: Denver has lost its last six road games, scoring 59.7 points, while allowing 82 per game.

CAREFUL COYOTES: The diligent South Dakota offense has turned the ball over on just 16.2 percent of its possessions, the 20th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 20.6 percent of all Denver possessions have resulted in a turnover.

