Bradley looks to extend streak vs Northern Iowa

Bradley (10-4, 1-0) vs. Northern Iowa (11-2, 0-1)

McLeod Center, Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley looks for its fifth straight conference win against Northern Iowa. Bradley’s last MVC loss came against the Loyola of Chicago Ramblers 81-68 on March 2, 2019. Northern Iowa lost 76-70 at Illinois State in its most recent game.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have depended heavily on their seniors this year. AJ Green, Isaiah Brown and Spencer Haldeman have collectively scored 45 percent of Northern Iowa’s points this season. For Bradley, Darrell Brown, Nate Kennell and Koch Bar have scored 46 percent of the team’s points this season, including 59 percent of all Braves points over their last five.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: D. Brown has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Bradley field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 14 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Panthers are 9-0 when they shoot at least 70.6 percent from the foul line and 2-2 when they fall shy of that mark. The Braves are 9-0 when they hold opponents to 66 points or fewer and 1-4 whenever opponents exceed 66 points.

STREAK STATS: Bradley has dropped its last three road games, scoring 64 points and allowing 76 points during those contests. Northern Iowa has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 82.1 points while giving up 63.4.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Iowa is ranked first among MVC teams with an average of 77.2 points per game. The Panthers have averaged 85.8 points per game over their last five games.

