A10 play starts for SBU, GW

Saint Bonaventure (8-5, 0-0) vs. George Washington (6-7, 0-0)

Charles E. Smith Center, Washington; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington hosts Saint Bonaventure as A10 play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Saint Bonaventure finished with 12 wins and six losses, while George Washington won four games and lost 14.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: George Washington’s Armel Potter, Jameer Nelson Jr. and Jamison Battle have combined to account for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 54 percent of all Colonials points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Kyle Lofton has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Saint Bonaventure field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 31 field goals and 44 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: George Washington is 0-5 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 6-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: George Washington is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Colonials are 1-7 when opponents score more than 65 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Bonaventure has averaged 76 points per game over its last five games. The Bonnies are giving up only 62.8 points per game over that stretch.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

