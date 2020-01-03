Updated on Thursday, 2 January 2020 at 5:03 PM EST:

FRIDAY: Rain during the early morning, and then widespread rain showers likely during the late morning, and then scattered rain showers likely during the early afternoon, and then scattered rain showers possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 55°. South winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts around a half inch possible.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers possible during the early evening, and then scattered rain showers likely during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 40°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming west at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: Scattered rain showers likely during the early morning, and then rain showers likely during the late morning, and then rain showers and snow showers likely during the early afternoon, and then snow showers likely during the late afternoon. Otherwise; cloudy skies throughout the morning and afternoon. Highs around 49° during the morning, dropping to 40° during the afternoon. West winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming north at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts around a half inch possible.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Snow showers likely during the early evening, and then widely scattered snow showers possible during the late evening, and then isolated snow showers possible during the overnight. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the overnight. Lows around 27°. North winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming northwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late evening and overnight. New snowfall accumulations around a half inch possible.

SUNDAY: Isolated snow showers possible during the early morning, and then gradually tapering off during the late morning. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the morning and afternoon. Highs around 41°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows around 28°.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 44°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of snow showers. Lows around 28°.

TUESDAY: Rain showers and snow showers possible. Highs around 40°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Chance of snow showers. Lows around 20°.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of snow showers. Highs around 36°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 24°.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 44°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, a high pressure is located far off the coast of Jacksonville, FL at 1020 mb. Along the coast of Louisiana is our “Beaumont” low pressure with a minimum central pressure around 1005 mb. A warm front extends eastwards from the Beaumont low pressure, and as of the last surface map can be found running through the middle of Mississippi, Alabama, and southern Georgia. Further to the west around Lawton, OK is our “Lawton” low pressure, currently holding it’s own at 998 mb. A cold front extends from Lawton across the extreme southern Texas panhandle. Extending northwards from the Lawton low is another cold front which runs through the Midwest and connects it with the “Frank” low pressure which is now located in western Ontario.

Recent radar returns are showing that our rain can be found right along the Ohio River and all the way down to the Deep South. One thing that is a little interesting is that the rain does not appear to be as “filled in” as I had originally expected by this point. Nonetheless, I am still expecting a steady rain across our area for the overnight hours. As low level moisture continues to be brought into our area, clouds will continue to lower in heights. A few rain showers will be possible early this evening, and then the rain will really begin to move into our area by the late evening, and then the steady rain will be likely during the overnight. Based off the way things look down to the south, I went ahead and removed the “one inch” possibility of rainfall for tonight, and just went with a “half inch”. Naturally, one will have to give or take a few tenths here and there depending on how the rain moves into the area. Because I am expecting this steady rain to continue into at least the first half of Friday Morning, I went ahead and kept the half inch possibility in the forecast text for that portion as well. Thus, I am expecting that some places may see an inch or so of rainfall between tonight and tomorrow morning.

By Friday Morning, Frank and Lawton will have brought the cold front right into Northwest Ohio. However, Beaumont will be riding up through Kentucky and should emerge somewhere between Cincinnati and Columbus, OH by about 7-8 AM EST Friday. Beaumont’s center will pass by rather close to us as it makes it’s way towards Pittsburgh. Because of this, I do expect that the winds will be a little confusing as we head into tomorrow morning. In the forecast text, I generalized it, but it is likely that we could be seeing the winds go from southwest, to southeast, to northeast, and then back to south-southwest all within a period of about 4-6 hours. By Friday Afternoon, I do expect that the winds will be out of the southwest again as Lawton moves into Texarkana, TX, Frank into Quebec and the cold front right along I-71 in Ohio.

With Lawton holding back a smidge, I expect that we could see some form of a break in the rain showers by Friday Afternoon, especially by the late afternoon. Because the distance between Beaumont (who will likely be near Washington, DC) and Lawton (who will likely be around Memphis, TN) by the early evening, I went ahead and lowered the precipitation coverage probability in our area down to 50% for at least the very late afternoon and first part of Friday Evening. By this point, the cold front will have stalled out across central Ohio. In the meantime, a fourth center of low pressure, whom we call “Sass” due to it’s origin in Saskatchewan, will move down into Wisconsin by early Friday Evening.

Sass will be bringing some cooler air with it, and will likely be producing a little bit of snow around it. On Friday Night, Sass will run into Lawton (who will be moving into Kentucky by this point). The two will merge, but based on the way things are looking, Lawton will be the dominate one. On Friday Night, as Lawton moves northwards towards us, it will bring the second round of rain showers. These rain showers will likely start off as scattered and then become a steady rain by the time we head into the mid-morning hours on Saturday. Cooler air, courtesy of Sass, will be pulled in behind Lawton, causing the steady rain to likely give way to some rain/snow showers during the early afternoon, and then snow showers likely by the late afternoon.

Once Lawton passes through on Saturday Morning, temperatures will begin to quickly drop. In fact, I am expecting the high temperature on Saturday of 49° to be during the morning, and then drop down to around 40° by the afternoon. It will likely be in the upper-30s by the late afternoon.

One side note that I do want to make is the precipitation coverage probability for Saturday. Right now, I have it at 90% (which in my definition means 90% of our area will see precipitation), however it really appears that it will be 100%. The only reason I held back on the 100% is because I am slightly uncertain of the timing of the second round of rain. It may arrive as early as 12 AM Friday Night, or as late as 7 AM Saturday. I will be working on the fine details on this timing this evening, but do note that I expect everybody (100% precipitation coverage probability) to see rain between Friday Night and Saturday Morning, I am just still ironing out the timing.

As for how much snow we will get from the backside of Lawton late Saturday Afternoon and on Saturday Evening. I am expecting about a half inch or so, and most of that may not actually stick.

I trimmed up the snow chances for Sunday Night through Monday Night, to reflect a quick moving system that appears to be staying mainly to our north and east. Another low pressure system looks likely on Tuesday, and while it may start off as a good snow, it may mix with rain, which may result in the accumulation being quickly lost. I will also be taking more of a look at this later tonight.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

