ZAAP featuring new artists Friday

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – ZAAP is celebrating the new year and new artists.

The Zanesville Art Walk will be held Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Director for the gallery RoseMary Ludt says 3 new members have the chance to display their artwork.

“The artists featured this month are new ZAAP members. Which means they joined in 2019 and sometimes the new artists are a little bit shy about showing their art for the first time so we have a new member show every January that gives them that opportunity to be with fellow new artists.”

Bonnie Beebe, Kity Fewlass and Leah Weaver’s artwork will all be for sale at the walk.

Beebe says the event showcases the talent in the community.

“We have wonderful artists within our community and they all work very hard to create these pieces to share some art and they are for sale.”

For more information about ZAAP, go to their website.