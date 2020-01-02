Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Callaway, Miss. 62, Curie 56
Central Christian, Ind. 62, Cisne 47
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 70, Newman, La. 61
Grant Park 55, Milford 50
Illinois Valley Central 67, Bureau Valley 27
Parkway North, Mo. 66, Rockford East 48
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altamont 69, North Clay 30
Argo 69, Bremen 21
Breese Central 47, Gillespie 38
Decatur St. Teresa 45, Clinton 41
Fisher 43, Armstrong 39
Freeburg 49, McGivney Catholic High School 34
Hillcrest 75, Shepard 54
Illini West (Carthage) 56, Farmington 38
Illini West (Carthage) 56, Farmington Central 38
Lewistown 80, Stark County 36
Oak Lawn Richards 52, Thornton Fractional North 19
Pana 46, Taylorville 32
Paris 55, Teutopolis 44
Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 47, Athens 29
Quincy Notre Dame 55, Mendon Unity 36
Rockford Auburn 72, Woodstock 49
South Elgin 32, St. Edward 22
Tinley Park 63, Blue Island Eisenhower 54
Trenton Wesclin 46, Carlyle 39
Victory Christian Academy, Ind. 58, ALAH 12
Williamsville 64, Macomb 58
Woodlawn 47, Okawville 45
Glenbard West Tournament=
Marist 62, New Trier 51
Norcross, Ga. 49, St. Ignatius 43
Whitney Young 45, Mother McAuley 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/