Sergeant: 41 charged with OVI impairment over holiday season

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville branch for the Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the number of arrests made over the holiday season.

The season started November 27 and January 2. Sergeant Nathan Dennis says 41 arrests for OVI impairment were made during that time span.

However, this is a decline from previous years.

“Over the last two years, we’ve seen a large increase of OVI related crashes and a large increase in OVI arrests. For that time period. This year, we’re actually looking at a decrease number of OVI related crashes. Actually a 55% decrease ber of OVI crashes — in OVI related crashes.”

Dennis says that decrease in arrests and crashes will only stay down if people continue making the decision to drive sober.

“Ensure that you have that safe route home. Make sure that you either utilize the resources that are available to you or call somebody. Call that valid, sober driver that can get you picked up, get you home safely, so that you’re not out there on the roadways driving impaired.”

The legal BAC level in Ohio is .02 but drivers can be charged even if their BAC is below that level.