MAC play starts for Toledo, Ball State

Toledo (8-5, 0-0) vs. Ball State (7-6, 0-0)

John E. Worthen Arena, Muncie, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo and Ball State meet in the first MAC game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Toledo finished with 13 wins and five losses, while Ball State won six games and lost 12.

SENIOR STUDS: Ball State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tahjai Teague, Ishmael El-Amin, Kyle Mallers, Jarron Coleman and K.J. Walton have collectively accounted for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 60 percent of all Cardinals points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Marreon Jackson has accounted for 42 percent of all Toledo field goals over the last five games. M. Jackson has 24 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Rockets have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cards. Ball State has 31 assists on 66 field goals (47 percent) across its previous three games while Toledo has assists on 34 of 65 field goals (52.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Ball State has made 9.7 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is most among MAC teams.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com