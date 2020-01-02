Houston plays Philadelphia, aims for 4th straight home win

Philadelphia 76ers (23-13, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (23-11, fourth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston hosts Philadelphia looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Rockets have gone 12-4 in home games. Houston ranks third in the league with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 4.0 offensive boards.

The 76ers are 7-11 in road games. Philadelphia has a 20-6 record when scoring more than 100 points.

The teams square off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Harden leads the Rockets with 5.2 made 3-pointers and averages 38.2 points while shooting 38.3 percent from beyond the arc. Russell Westbrook has averaged 23.3 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 35.8 percent over the last 10 games for Houston.

Ben Simmons has shot 56 percent and is averaging 14.5 points for the 76ers. Tobias Harris has averaged 19.3 points and totaled 5.5 rebounds while shooting 46.8 percent over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 7-3, averaging 117.4 points, 45.2 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112 points on 46.2 percent shooting.

76ers: 4-6, averaging 108.8 points, 46.1 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.7 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points on 46.3 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: Gerald Green: out (left foot), Nene: out (abductor).

76ers: Joel Embiid: out (knee), Matisse Thybulle: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.