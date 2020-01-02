Updated on Wednesday, 1 January 2020 at 5:14 PM EST:

THURSDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning, and then mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 53°. Breezy, with south winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, increasing to 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower possible during the early evening, and then widespread rain showers likely during the late evening, and then rain during the overnight. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 41°. Breezy, with south winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early evening, becoming southeast at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts around an inch possible.

FRIDAY: Rain during the early morning, and then widespread rain showers likely during the late morning, and then scattered rain showers possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 55°. Southeast winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts around a half inch possible.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers likely throughout the night. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late evening and afternoon. Lows around 40°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming northeast at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: Scattered rain showers likely during the early morning, and then widespread rain showers likely during the late morning, and then widespread rain showers and snow showers likely during the early afternoon, and then scattered snow showers likely during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 49° during the morning, dropping to 40° by the late afternoon. New rainfall totals around a half inch possible.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Snow showers likely. Lows around 26°.

SUNDAY: Slight chance of snow showers. Highs around 40°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of snow showers. Lows around 28°.

MONDAY: Slight chance of snow showers. Highs around 42°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 28°.

TUESDAY: Chance of snow showers. Highs around 40°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Chance of snow showers. Lows around 20°.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of snow showers. Highs around 36°.

DISCUSSION (updated at 10:31 PM EST to reflect current conditions):

On the latest weather map, an area of low pressure has developed off the Texas Coast and has a minimum central pressure of 1010 mb. This low pressure is likely our “Beaumont” low pressure which will continue to intensify over the course of the overnight and into the day tomorrow. Beaumont appears to have developed in response to a notice pressure gradient stretched out from Texas, through Missouri and on up into lower Michigan. This has resulted in a noticeable, although weak, low level jet which which is helping to bring in moisture and mild temperatures into the area. Recent soundings from ILN have indicated that the low level “jet” (which is honestly more of a Cessna-172 than it is a “jet”) is about 3000 feet up.

As the high pressure, which was located near Mobile, AL earlier this evening, but can now be found near Tallahassee, FL at 1019 mb, moves eastwards through the rest of tonight, the “Lawton” low pressure will start to slowly drift downwards towards Lawton, OK. As this low pressure intensifies, it will begin to tilt the mid-level winds from west-to-east to a more southwest-northeast direction. This will also result in a southerly breeze being present across much of southern and central Ohio tonight, allowing for our temperatures to possibly hold steady (or slowly drop) during the overnight hours. (The “Frank” low in Manitoba will start to move eastwards later tonight, dragging its cold front down through upper Plains where it will eventually connect with the Lawton low pressure.)

As the moisture continues to be brought it in from the Gulf, it will lead to a gradual increase in cloud cover for our area during the morning hours. The clouds will begin as high level clouds, but will then lower in height. On a side note; based off recent observations from where the overcast skies are right now (Arkansas and western Tennessee), these clouds appear to be around 5000 feet or so. Given the wind flow of the jet stream, which is located across the Deep South this evening and moving fairly west-to-east, and the fact that high level cirrus clouds do appear on infrared satellite imagery in Kentucky, I expect that these clouds will remain to our south during the overnight tonight. However, these cirrus clouds will likely begin to move in during the morning.

Rain is already beginning to move into Louisiana and southern Mississippi as of 10:30 PM EST. This rain will likely begin to meander it’s way northwards.

Beaumont low, with the aid of the high pressure to the east, will start to pump in moisture off the Gulf of Mexico. This moisture will be lifted over Beau’s warm front and condense, creating a stratiform rain event. Mid level winds will quickly carry this moisture northwards, helping to first bring increasing clouds into our area Thursday Morning, and then a stray rain shower possible by the late afternoon. At the same time, Lawton and Frank will create a cold front which will connect the two all the way from the lower Plains into the upper Great Lakes Region. With a cold front acting as a border, and the high pressure and Beau thrusting the precipitation northwards, the precipitation will have nowhere to go but straight into our area by Thursday Evening. I went ahead and blended the rain chances in our area, increasing the precipitation coverage from 20% during the early evening (before 9 PM EST) up to 70% after 9:00 PM, and then to 100% by midnight. The rain will be steady during the overnight hours, and this will likely give us anywhere from a half inch to an inch of new rainfall.

By Friday Morning, Lawton will be in Arkansas, and Frank will be up around Hudson Bay. This will extend the cold front NE-SW, cutting right through Toledo, down to St. Louis, MO. In addition, Lawton will create a new cold front to it’s south which will be located in Eastern Texas. By this point, the cold front becomes almost irrelevant as an upper level disturbance follows in behind Frank. This will allow precipitation to occur across pretty much the entire Great Lakes region, whilst the steady rain continues in our area. To make matters even trickier, Beaumont Low somewhat disappears on some of the charts (as if it had weakened entirely) and then reemerges in various spots, most of them being right around Atlanta. It is unclear at this time if this will be the “same” low pressure, or perhaps a “new” low pressure center. For now, we will treat this as the “same” low pressure for the sake of clarity. In any case, the proximity of Lawton Low and the Beaumont Low on the synoptic level will result in the precipitation getting funneled right into our area (this would be easier to explain with a map).

By the time we head into Friday Evening, the Lawton low will be located right around Evansville, IN and the Beaumont Low will be hanging out near Charlotte, NC. The cold front attaching Lawton with Frank will have moved into the eastern Great Lakes region, but because of Lawton’s location, the cold front will not have reached our region by this time, rather it may start moving backwards as a warm front. Because of Frank’s distance, we will remove him from further portions of this discussion.

During the day on Friday, we will start off the day with a steady rain, but given how the moisture seems to drift a little bit eastwards as Lawton moves closer to us, I expect that a more scattered rain event will be with us by Friday Afternoon. Despite being shown at 100% on the 7-Day Forecast, it will likely be closer to 60-70% by the afternoon. The reason I opted to show “100%” instead of “60%” was because Thursday Night is going to be 100%, and because I am already showing 20% for Thursday day itself, I wanted to emphasize the steady rain event for Thursday Night into Friday Morning. During this period of time, we could see anywhere from an inch to an inch and a half of rainfall. I am not certain if flood watches will be issued for our area, that is something I will discuss with the National Weather Service later this evening.

By Saturday Morning, we see Beaumont and Lawton have both intensified a bit, and seem to be working in tandem at this point in the forecast. It appears that early on Friday Night, Lawton low will be calling the shots, but by sunrise Saturday Morning, Lawton will have occluded which will have given Beaumont the means of taking over. Lawton will be located around Cincinnati, OH and Beaumont should be around Washington, DC – both attached via an occluded front. Because of the uncertainty of whether or not Lawton’s cold front will pass us before this occlusion begins or not, the temperatures are a little iffy for Saturday. I went ahead and planned on the front occluding before it got to us, thus I kept Saturday’s high temperature at 49° and went ahead and added the arrow to make it about 40° by the late afternoon.

Cooler air on the backside of Lawton will help to turn some of the rain showers over to snow showers by the late afternoon/early evening. By Saturday Evening, I expect scattered snow showers to be in the area, but they will gradually taper down during the overnight on Saturday Night as this whole system moves eastwards into New England.

As for snow accumulations on Saturday Evening, it is still too early to determine (as it is at Day 3.5, and I do not begin assigning totals until Day 3.0). For now, it does not appear that it would be much, if any. That is something I will look way more closely at tonight.

The forecast only gets harder to explain afterwards, as a few low pressure gets ready to move towards our area. For now, we will just leave it at this point.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy.

