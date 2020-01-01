Man United midfielder Paul Pogba set for ankle surgery

Sports
Associated Press0

LONDON (AP) — Manchester United midfielder may have to undergo ankle surgery that could keep him out for a month.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær says Pogba has been seeking medical advice and that an operation was likely to be needed to resolve the right ankle injury.

Pogba missed Saturday’s win at Burnley and Wednesday’s 2-0 loss to Arsenal, having only just managed to feature in two games after almost three months out.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Reaction to the death of former NBA Commissioner David Stern

Associated Press

Samford closes on 10-0 run to get past The Citadel 69-68

Associated Press

No. 24 Wichita State outlasts East Carolina

Associated Press