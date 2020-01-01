Jazz face the Bulls, aim for 4th straight victory

Utah Jazz (21-12, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (13-21, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah seeks to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Chicago.

The Bulls are 7-11 on their home court. Chicago gives up 107 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The Jazz are 8-9 in road games. Utah leads the Western Conference shooting 38.9 percent from downtown. Royce O’Neale paces the Jazz shooting 45 percent from 3-point range.

The Bulls and Jazz square off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach LaVine leads the Bulls with 3.1 made 3-pointers and averages 23.4 points while shooting 39.8 percent from beyond the arc. Lauri Markkanen has averaged 17 points and totaled 6.5 rebounds while shooting 51.2 percent over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Rudy Gobert has shot 68.2 percent and is averaging 14.8 points for the Jazz. Donovan Mitchell has averaged 26.5 points and added 4.3 rebounds while shooting 50.0 percent over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 105.8 points, 45.4 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 10.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.6 points on 43.4 percent shooting.

Jazz: 8-2, averaging 111.4 points, 46.9 rebounds, 22 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.1 points on 43.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Bulls: Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot).

Jazz: Mike Conley: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.