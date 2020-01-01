Artist of the Month: Shane Boal

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Works of local art are on showcase at the Masonic Temple building in downtown Zanesville.

Shane Boal is WHIZ’s Artist of the Month.

“My own is eclectic. Mixed media, I suppose you could say. I usually make things. The only things I usually paint are things that I make. I work with fossils, I work with found objects, whatever it is that happens to be in front of me. Sometimes it’s just a matter of putting the pieces together. I collect art as well as make it. I’m a patron, collector, art enthusiast,” Boal says.

Boal approaches some of his works through an existentialist lens.

“It starts with me looking for things that don’t exist yet. We don’t have scale models of galaxies, so I made some. Got some scale models of galaxies here. Like the Andromeda galaxy, the Milky Way. They’re to scale and so is the distance between them. So it would be like stepping into the universe at that scale. At this scale, the room is about two and a half million light years across. But the galaxies are the correct size and so is the distance. I never realized how big the Andromeda galaxy was until I started working it out,” Boals adds.

His art is displayed as part of “ArtCoz”, which hosts the First Friday Art Walk.