Adams, Troy visit La.-Monroe

Troy (5-8, 1-1) vs. Louisiana-Monroe (4-7, 0-2)

Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Darian Adams and Troy will battle JD Williams and Louisiana-Monroe. The junior Adams is averaging 13.6 points over the last five games. J. Williams, a senior, has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 12 over his last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Louisiana-Monroe has relied heavily on its seniors this year. J. Williams, Michael Ertel, Tyree White and D’Andre Bernard have collectively accounted for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 75 percent of all Warhawks points over the last five games.ACCURATE ADAMS: Adams has connected on 34.4 percent of the 90 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 21 over his last three games. He’s also converted 86.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Warhawks are 0-6 when they score 61 points or fewer and 4-1 when they exceed 61 points. The Trojans are 0-7 when allowing 70 or more points and 5-1 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: Louisiana-Monroe has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 64 points while giving up 67.

DID YOU KNOW: Troy is ranked second among Sun Belt teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.9 percent. The Trojans have averaged 13.5 offensive boards per game.

