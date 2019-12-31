UTEP looks to extend streak vs FIU

UTEP (9-4, 0-0) vs. Florida International (9-4, 0-0)

Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Florida International. UTEP has won by an average of 8 points in its last six wins over the Panthers. Florida International’s last win in the series came on Jan. 23, 2016, a 79-69 win.

SENIOR STUDS: Florida International’s Osasumwen Osaghae, Devon Andrews and Trejon Jacob have combined to account for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 48 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.BRILLIANT BRYSON: Bryson Williams has connected on 58.1 percent of the 31 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 18 over the last five games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Panthers are 5-0 when they record 11 or more steals and 4-4 when they fall shy of that mark. The Miners are 5-0 when they score at least 71 points and 4-4 on the year when falling short of 71.

STREAK STATS: UTEP has dropped its last three road games, scoring 58.7 points and allowing 67.7 points during those contests. Florida International has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 87.4 points while giving up 67.4.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida International is ranked eighth in all of Division I with an average of 77.8 possessions per game. The uptempo Panthers have raised that total to 79.2 possessions per game over their last five games.

