Tuesday’s Time Schedule

All Times ESTTOP 25 BASKETBALL

Men

No. 2 Duke vs. Boston College, 6 p.m.

No. 11 Butler at St. John’s, 7:30 p.m.

No. 18 Florida State vs. Georgia Tech, Noon

Women

No. 12 Maryland at Northwestern, 5 p.m.

No. 14 Indiana at Rutgers, 3 p.m.

No. 19 West Virginia vs. Cornell, 2 p.m.

No. 21 Missouri State vs. William Jewell, 2 p.m.

No. 24 Minnesota vs. Ohio State, 5 p.m.

BOWL GAMES

Belk Bowl at Charlotte, N.C.: Kentucky vs. Virginia Tech, Noon

Sun Bowl at El Paso, Texas: Florida State vs. Arizona State, 2 p.m.

Liberty Bowl at Memphis, Tenn.: Kansas State vs. No. 21 Navy, 3:45 p.m.

Arizona Bowl at Tucson, Ariz.: Wyoming vs. Georgia State, 4:30 p.m.

Alamo Bowl at San Antonio: Texas vs. No. 12 Utah, 7:30 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Charlotte, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indiana, 3 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 5 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Denver at Houston, 7 p.m.

Golden State at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

NHL

Boston at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.