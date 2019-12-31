Judge suspends prosecutor after state asked for his removal

FREMONT, Ohio (AP) — A county prosecutor who faced allegations of sexual harassment of female employees before pleading guilty to negligent assault was suspended Tuesday, a day after the state filed a complaint to remove him.

Sandusky County Judge Jeremiah Ray ordered that county Prosecutor Tim Braun be suspended until there is a hearing to determine whether he should be forced out of office.

Braun’s plea deal in early December allowed him to keep his $140,000 salary through next June but also barred him from working in his office.

Ohio’s attorney general filed a complaint Monday seeking to oust Braun due to misconduct in office, arguing that he is unable to perform key duties of his job.

Along with the conviction, the complaint cited a “pattern of misconduct” toward female subordinates and other issues, Attorney General Dave Yost said.

The filing explains why Braun “cannot and should not be trusted with the power and authority of the office, and that he has caused irreparable damage to the office and its ability to advocate for women meaningfully,” Yost’s office said in a statement.

Braun, who has been the county prosecutor since 2017, hasn’t commented publicly about his plea. A message seeking comment on the new complaint was left Tuesday for his attorney.