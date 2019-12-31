Diallo scores 20 to lift Providence past Georgetown 76-60

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Alpha Diallo tied his season high with 20 points as Providence beat Georgetown 76-60 on Tuesday.

Luwane Pipkins had 14 points for Providence (8-6, 1-0 Big East Conference). A.J. Reeves added 13 points. David Duke had 10 points, eight assists and six rebounds for the hosts.

Providence dominated the first half and led 54-23 at the break. Both teams set season lows for scoring during the game. The Friars’ 22 points in the second half were the lowest of the season for the hosts, while the 23 points in the first half for the Hoyas marked the fewest of the season for the visitors.

Omer Yurtseven had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Hoyas (10-4, 0-1), whose six-game win streak ended with the loss. Terrell Allen added 10 points. Jahvon Blair had 10 points.

Providence takes on DePaul on the road on Saturday. Georgetown matches up against Seton Hall on the road on Friday.

