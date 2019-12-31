Updated on Monday, 30 December 2019 at 4:41 PM EST:

NEW YEAR’S EVE DAY: Isolated snow showers possible during the early morning, and then scattered snow showers likely during the late morning and early afternoon, and then isolated snow showers possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 38°. Breezy, with west winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph possible, especially during the morning. New snow accumulations around a half inch possible.

NEW YEAR’S EVE NIGHT: Isolated snow showers possible during the early evening, and then gradually tapering off during the late evening. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 22°. Breezy, with west winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph possible during the early evening, diminishing to 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late evening and overnight.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly cloudy skies during the morning and early afternoon will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 41°. West winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 27°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming south at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight.

THURSDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 51°.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain showers likely. Lows around 40°.

FRIDAY: Rain showers possible. Highs around 54°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain showers possible. Lows around 38°.

SATURDAY: Rain showers possible. Highs around 50°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows around 30°.

SUNDAY: Chance of snow showers. Highs around 40°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 28°.

MONDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs around 44°.

DISCUSSION:

Our New Orleans Low moved almost right on track, and now can be found occluding over Lake Superior with a minimum central pressure of 984 mb! That is pretty decent. In addition this, a surface trough of low pressure can be found in Wisconsin and another near Chicago. This will help give us some snow showers over the next 24 hours.

Mid level lapse rates over Ohio a little while ago were at around 7.5 °C/km, which indicates to me that this is around the area where we should start to see some isolated rain showers and snow showers developing. For now, I am using the word “isolated”, but there will be many of them, so I am wondering if I should have gone with “widely scattered” instead. In any case, these will develop back in Indiana and western Ohio late this afternoon/early evening and begin to move their way into our area by the late evening. By the time they arrive, temperatures should have cooled enough that they will likely mainly be all snow (though in the text, went ahead and added “rain” into the text for the early evening, just in case they arrive a little early before temperatures have cooled).

As this trough of low pressure moves towards us, it will tighten the pressure gradient a little bit, which makes me think that winds may increase a little bit this evening and overnight, and into the first part of tomorrow. However, given how winds right now at KZZV are only gusting up to about 25 mph, I did not raise the wind gust speeds up for tonight, instead I am keeping them level at 35 mph for tonight and the first part of Tuesday Morning.

As this surface trough inches closer to us, the isolated snow showers will linger around into tomorrow morning. After this point, I expect that with a little vorticity maximum found in the 500mb layer, a small steady snow event will develop to our northwest and move into our area. Because of the track of this disturbance, it is making forecasting and, even more so, terminology, way more difficult than it should be. This event will likely be a steady snow event, but it appears that it will mainly stay just north of and along I-70. Because of this, I went with the phrase “scattered likely” (a 60% precipitation coverage probability), but I do think that places like New Philadelphia and Coshocton will be seeing a steady snow instead of a scattered snow during the late morning and early afternoon. For Zanesville, it is a bit more tricky as the system appears like it will run right along I-70. Obviously, any fluctuation in the track will make a bit of a difference that could be measured in miles rather than counties. As for the snowfall rates, I went ahead with a half inch possible, especially for places right along I-70. It is possible that New Philadelphia and Coshocton could pull out an inch of snow, but some of it may not stick. Despite the snowfall possibly being enough to overcome the melting on a normal winter day, given the fact that is has been so warm over the past few days, it may take more than an inch of snow to completely overcome the melting – and the temperatures which will likely be in the mid to upper-30s.

Once this disturbance pushes through by late tomorrow afternoon, the snow showers will gradually taper down. For now, I expect mostly cloudy skies to continue through the night, but hopefully there is enough breaks in the clouds to allow temperatures to drop into the lower-20s.

Things warm up as we head into the day Wednesday as mostly cloudy skies will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late afternoon. Because of this, I went ahead and raised Wednesday’s high temperature up to 41°, and also given the fact that winds may start to shift out of the southwest during the afternoon.

Our next system appears likely to arrive by Thursday evening, so I went ahead and put a “stray” rain shower (10% precipitation coverage probability) into the forecast for late afternoon. I expect most of the rain will arrive by the evening and overnight and into the first half of Friday. We will discuss that system more during tomorrow’s essay, but for the sake of space, we will just leave it at that for tonight.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

