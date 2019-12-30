The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 29, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Gonzaga (63) 13-1 1621 1 2. Duke (1) 11-1 1516 4 3. Kansas (1) 10-2 1497 5 4. Oregon 11-2 1361 6 5. Ohio St. 11-2 1277 2 6. Baylor 9-1 1267 7 7. Louisville 11-2 1196 3 8. Auburn 12-0 1159 8 9. Memphis 11-1 1055 9 10. Villanova 9-2 970 10 11. Butler 12-1 883 12 12. Michigan 10-3 880 11 13. San Diego St. 13-0 780 15 14. Michigan St. 10-3 747 14 15. Maryland 11-2 720 13 16. West Virginia 11-1 719 22 17. Kentucky 9-3 674 19 18. Florida St. 11-2 531 17 19. Virginia 10-2 506 16 20. Dayton 10-2 483 18 21. Penn St. 11-2 312 20 22. Texas Tech 9-3 175 23 23. Iowa 10-3 137 25 24. Wichita St. 11-1 135 – 25. Arizona 10-3 113 24

Others receiving votes: Colorado 74, Xavier 58, DePaul 47, Washington 40, N Iowa 32, Utah St. 30, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 28, Marquette 27, Arkansas 19, Purdue 12, Georgetown 10, Creighton 10, Indiana 5, Houston 4, St. John’s 3, Virginia Tech 3, ETSU 2, Seton Hall 2, BYU 2, Stanford 1, Yale 1, Florida 1.