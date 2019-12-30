The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 29, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gonzaga (63)
|13-1
|1621
|1
|2. Duke (1)
|11-1
|1516
|4
|3. Kansas (1)
|10-2
|1497
|5
|4. Oregon
|11-2
|1361
|6
|5. Ohio St.
|11-2
|1277
|2
|6. Baylor
|9-1
|1267
|7
|7. Louisville
|11-2
|1196
|3
|8. Auburn
|12-0
|1159
|8
|9. Memphis
|11-1
|1055
|9
|10. Villanova
|9-2
|970
|10
|11. Butler
|12-1
|883
|12
|12. Michigan
|10-3
|880
|11
|13. San Diego St.
|13-0
|780
|15
|14. Michigan St.
|10-3
|747
|14
|15. Maryland
|11-2
|720
|13
|16. West Virginia
|11-1
|719
|22
|17. Kentucky
|9-3
|674
|19
|18. Florida St.
|11-2
|531
|17
|19. Virginia
|10-2
|506
|16
|20. Dayton
|10-2
|483
|18
|21. Penn St.
|11-2
|312
|20
|22. Texas Tech
|9-3
|175
|23
|23. Iowa
|10-3
|137
|25
|24. Wichita St.
|11-1
|135
|–
|25. Arizona
|10-3
|113
|24
Others receiving votes: Colorado 74, Xavier 58, DePaul 47, Washington 40, N Iowa 32, Utah St. 30, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 28, Marquette 27, Arkansas 19, Purdue 12, Georgetown 10, Creighton 10, Indiana 5, Houston 4, St. John’s 3, Virginia Tech 3, ETSU 2, Seton Hall 2, BYU 2, Stanford 1, Yale 1, Florida 1.
