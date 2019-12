Monday’s Time Schedule

All Times EST TOP 25 BASKETBALL Men

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. Detroit, 9 p.m.

No. 6 Baylor vs. Jackson State, 3 p.m.

No. 9 Memphis vs. Tulane, 9 p.m.

No. 10 Villanova vs. Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

No. 20 Dayton vs. North Florida, 7 p.m.

Women

No. 6 Baylor vs. Morehead State, 8 p.m.

BOWL GAMES

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl at Dallas: Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan, 12:30 p.m.

Music City Bowl at Nashville, Tenn.: Mississippi State vs. Louisville, 4 p.m.

Redbox Bowl at Santa Clara, Calif.: Illinois vs. California, 4 p.m.

Orange Bowl at Miami Gardens, Fla.: No. 6 Florida vs. Virginia, 8 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Utah, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.

NHL

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.