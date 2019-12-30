Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover Pymatuning Valley 67, Conneaut 45
Anna 59, Jackson Center 38
Austintown Fitch 78, Youngs. Ursuline 66
Barnesville 81, Bellaire 73
Bethel-Tate 57, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 48
Bloomdale Elmwood 47, Gibsonburg 34
Can. South 59, Mogadore 19
Cin. Country Day 54, Grainger, Tenn. 47
Cin. Elder 50, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 42
Cin. Winton Woods 61, Milford 49
Circleville Logan Elm 54, Frankfort Adena 41
Cols. Bexley 47, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 43
Cols. Watterson 67, Cols. Whetstone 34
Columbiana 59, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 51
Crooksville 83, Corning Miller 63
Day. Carroll 48, Trenton Edgewood 34
Dresden Tri-Valley 68, Granville 48
Dublin Scioto 66, Galloway Westland 40
Garrettsville Garfield 91, Campbell Memorial 53
Groveport-Madison 65, Ashville Teays Valley 56
Hamilton 52, Lebanon 45
Hamler Patrick Henry 50, Holgate 47, OT
Howard E. Knox 46, Fairfield Christian 37
Ironton 59, Ironton Rock Hill 39
Kalida 58, New Bremen 30
Leesburg Fairfield 77, Wellston 64
Leipsic 65, N. Baltimore 63
Liberty Center 64, Napoleon 60
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 57, Riverside, Va. 35
Lisbon Beaver 58, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 48
Lorain 62, Elyria 55
Madison 71, Wickliffe 62
Marion Pleasant 68, Sugar Grove Berne Union 59
Medina 100, Day. Ponitz Tech. 75
Miamisburg 55, Xenia 43
Millbury Lake 62, McComb 47
Morral Ridgedale 47, Cardington-Lincoln 39
New Matamoras Frontier 77, Beallsville 54
Newark Cath. 69, Tree of Life 35
Newark Licking Valley 52, Philo 49
Newton Falls 78, Windham 52
North Mecklenburg, N.C. 84, Mentor 77
Oak Hill 43, Bidwell River Valley 16
Ontario 61, Kenton 50
Shelby 67, Clyde 49
Springfield 65, Atwater Waterloo 55
St. Clairsville 62, Hannibal River 57
St. Marys Memorial 46, Maria Stein Marion Local 24
St. Marys Memorial 46, Waterford 24
Tol. Christian 53, Defiance Ayersville 38
Tol. Whitmer 54, Sylvania Northview 50
Versailles 63, New Paris National Trail 60, OT
W. Jefferson 64, W. Liberty-Salem 53
Warren Harding 64, Massillon Washington 46
Westerville N. 75, Cols. Wellington 55
Junior Orange Bowl Boys’ Basketball Classic=
Palmetto, Fla. 55, Centerville 40
KSA Events=
Fordham Prep, N.Y. 76, Portsmouth 50
KSA Tournament=
Lewis Center Olentangy 59, Priory, Calif. 29
Motor City Roundball Classic=
Tol. Rogers 73, Mount Clemens, Mich. 45
