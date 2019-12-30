Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 67, Conneaut 45

Anna 59, Jackson Center 38

Austintown Fitch 78, Youngs. Ursuline 66

Barnesville 81, Bellaire 73

Bethel-Tate 57, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 48

Bloomdale Elmwood 47, Gibsonburg 34

Can. South 59, Mogadore 19

Cin. Country Day 54, Grainger, Tenn. 47

Cin. Elder 50, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 42

Cin. Winton Woods 61, Milford 49

Circleville Logan Elm 54, Frankfort Adena 41

Cols. Bexley 47, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 43

Cols. Watterson 67, Cols. Whetstone 34

Columbiana 59, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 51

Crooksville 83, Corning Miller 63

Day. Carroll 48, Trenton Edgewood 34

Dresden Tri-Valley 68, Granville 48

Dublin Scioto 66, Galloway Westland 40

Garrettsville Garfield 91, Campbell Memorial 53

Groveport-Madison 65, Ashville Teays Valley 56

Hamilton 52, Lebanon 45

Hamler Patrick Henry 50, Holgate 47, OT

Howard E. Knox 46, Fairfield Christian 37

Ironton 59, Ironton Rock Hill 39

Kalida 58, New Bremen 30

Leesburg Fairfield 77, Wellston 64

Leipsic 65, N. Baltimore 63

Liberty Center 64, Napoleon 60

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 57, Riverside, Va. 35

Lisbon Beaver 58, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 48

Lorain 62, Elyria 55

Madison 71, Wickliffe 62

Marion Pleasant 68, Sugar Grove Berne Union 59

Medina 100, Day. Ponitz Tech. 75

Miamisburg 55, Xenia 43

Millbury Lake 62, McComb 47

Morral Ridgedale 47, Cardington-Lincoln 39

New Matamoras Frontier 77, Beallsville 54

Newark Cath. 69, Tree of Life 35

Newark Licking Valley 52, Philo 49

Newton Falls 78, Windham 52

North Mecklenburg, N.C. 84, Mentor 77

Oak Hill 43, Bidwell River Valley 16

Ontario 61, Kenton 50

Shelby 67, Clyde 49

Springfield 65, Atwater Waterloo 55

St. Clairsville 62, Hannibal River 57

St. Marys Memorial 46, Maria Stein Marion Local 24

St. Marys Memorial 46, Waterford 24

Tol. Christian 53, Defiance Ayersville 38

Tol. Whitmer 54, Sylvania Northview 50

Versailles 63, New Paris National Trail 60, OT

W. Jefferson 64, W. Liberty-Salem 53

Warren Harding 64, Massillon Washington 46

Westerville N. 75, Cols. Wellington 55

Junior Orange Bowl Boys’ Basketball Classic=

Palmetto, Fla. 55, Centerville 40

KSA Events=

Fordham Prep, N.Y. 76, Portsmouth 50

KSA Tournament=

Lewis Center Olentangy 59, Priory, Calif. 29

Motor City Roundball Classic=

Tol. Rogers 73, Mount Clemens, Mich. 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/