Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrew 63, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 60

Argo 63, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 60

Batavia 77, St. Laurence 68

Chicago (Christ the King) 65, Westmont 57

Chicago (Jones) 57, Von Steuben 48

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 63, Byron 60

Downers South 51, Conant 44

East Peoria 48, Williamsville 37

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 60, Providence 56

Flora 54, McGivney Catholic High School 41

Geneseo 50, Belvidere North 39

Glenbard East 69, Elk Grove 40

Granite City 67, Rockford East 47

Hillsboro 60, Gillespie 51

IC Catholic 64, Reavis 51

Lou. Doss, Ky. 62, Mascoutah 59

Lyons 68, Rolling Meadows 67, OT

Metro-East Lutheran 60, Highland 44

Naperville North 51, Lemont 37

Okawville 33, Breese Central 31

Orr 64, Jacksonville 62

Oswego 48, Rockford Guilford 46

Quincy 56, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 48

Reed-Custer 76, Putnam County 62

Sandburg 58, Nazareth 48

Schurz 63, East Dubuque 57

Shelbyville 75, Patoka 70

St. Edward 46, Maria 37

St. Ignatius 47, Highland Park 40

St. Patrick 70, Riverside-Brookfield 56

Stagg 60, Minooka 48

Trenton Wesclin 37, Red Bay, Ala. 36, OT

West Chicago 43, LaSalle-Peru 41

Wheaton North 62, Brother Rice 58

Collinsville Tournament=

Edwardsville 62, Triad 43

Lincoln 67, Springfield Southeast 40

DeKalb Tournament=

Huntley 53, Hononegah 44

Yorkville 50, Dundee-Crown 48

ICCP/Westmont Tournament=

Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 80, Chicago Sullivan 62

Consolation=

Elmwood Park 59, Bensenville (Fenton) 56

Maine East Tournament=

Leyden 53, Lakes Community 41

Niles West 46, Maine East 41

Vernon Hills 67, Addison Trail 40

Plano Tournament=

Consolation=

Streator 68, Plano 57

Sesser-Valier Tournament=

Championship=

Sparta 65, New Athens 53

Fifth Place=

Sesser-Valier 43, Red Bud 41

Third Place=

Marissa/Coulterville 59, Christopher 52

State Farm Tournament=

Large School Third Place=

Metamora 67, North Lawndale 64

Small School Championship=

Aurora Christian 62, Rockford Lutheran 56

Small School Third Place=

Winnebago 58, Fieldcrest 56

Wabash Valley Tournament=

Consolation Final=

Marshall 72, Owen Valley, Ind. 60

Waverly Tournament=

Athens 55, New Berlin 51, OT

Auburn 54, North-Mac 45

Championship=

Winchester (West Central) 59, Jacksonville Routt 56

Consolation=

Concord (Triopia) 63, North Greene 55

Williamsville Tournament=

Fairbury Prairie Central 64, Tremont 57

York Tournament=

St. Francis 64, Montini 59

York 49, Schaumburg 33

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Antioch 48, Plano 43

Aurora Christian 54, Plainfield South 48

Beecher 44, Peotone 41

Benton 46, Marion 28

Carterville 67, Mount Vernon 36

Chester 48, Waterloo Gibault 44

Fremd 48, Batavia 23

Hamilton County 38, Herrin 31

Huntley 46, Oak Park River Forest 32

Illini West (Carthage) 48, Illini Bluffs 23

Naperville Central 58, St. Charles North 56

Paris 44, Teutopolis 35

Vienna 44, DuQuoin 38

Wethersfield 64, Orion 56

Winnebago 44, Dakota 43

Woodlands Academy 45, Ridgewood 38

Carlinville Tournament=

Seventh Place=

Nokomis 45, Bunker Hill 18

Dundee Crown Tournament=

Buffalo Grove 56, Hampshire 46

Prospect 61, River Forest Trinity 54

Montini Catholic Tournament=

York 48, Nazareth 26

Consolation Championship=

Loyola 49, Lake Zurich 37

Seventh Place=

Hersey 62, Geneva 47

Motor City Roundball Classic=

Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy, Mich. 59, Lindblom 55

Simeon 65, Detroit Renaissance, Mich. 50

State Farm Tournament=

Large Schools Third Place=

Lincoln Way West 79, Bethalto Civic Memorial 54

Small Schools Championship=

Normal University 49, Brimfield 39

Small Schools Third Place=

Rock Falls 45, Rochester 26

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/