James, Davis help Lakers rout Donic, Mavericks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James became the ninth player in NBA history to reach 9,000 assists, Anthony Davis scored 23 points and the Los Angeles Lakes beat the Dallas Mavericks 108-95 on Sunday night.

James — who turns 35 on Monday — reached the milestone with 4:35 remaining in the first quarter when he fired an outlet pass to Davis three-quarters of the way down the court for a dunk. It was one of 13 assists on the night for James. He finished with 13 points.

Davis was 8 of 12 from the field in his 26th game this season with 20 or more points. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added a season-high 19 points and Dwight Howard scored 15 points — all in the second quarter.

Luka Doncic led Dallas with 19 points but struggled from the field a night after his ninth triple-double of the season. He shot 5 of 14 and missed all six of his 3-point attempts.

Los Angeles has won two straight after a four-game losing streak.

THUNDER 98, RAPTORS 97

TORONTO (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander matched his career-high with 32 points, Chris Paul had 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and Oklahoma City beat Toronto for its sixth win in seven games.

Nerlens Noel added 13 points and Darius Bazley had 11 to help the Thunder win their fifth straight in Toronto. Oklahoma City has won 11 of 15 overall.

Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet each scored 20 points and Serge Ibaka had 12 points and 14 rebounds for the Raptors. They lost for the third time in four games.

Gilgeous-Alexander made the go-ahead basket on a jump shot with 36 seconds left in the fourth quarter, then grabbed the rebound on a missed 3-pointer by VanVleet. The third-year guard, who was born in Toronto and raised in nearby Hamilton, has scored 32 points three times in his past five games.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s basket was the sixth straight scoring play to change the lead in a tight final quarter. The lead changed 20 times in the game, and the teams were tied 10 times.

PELICANS 127, ROCKETS 112

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lonzo Ball highlighted a season-high 27-point performance with a career-high seven 3-pointers and New Orleans beat undermanned Houston for its fourth straight victory.

Brandon Ingram also had 27 points and Jrue Holiday and E’Twaun Moore each added 25, with Moore setting a career high.

Houston played without James Harden (sprained toe), Russell Westbrook (rest) and Clint Capela (bruised heel). Daniel House Jr. scored 22 points for Houston and Eric Gordon, returning for the first time since having arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in mid-November, added 20 points.

NUGGETS 120, KINGS 115

DENVER (AP) — Will Barton scored 19 points, including two free throws with eight seconds left, to help Denver hold off Sacramento for its ninth victory in 10 games.

Michael Porter Jr. had a season-high 19 points and six rebounds in his first start. Nikola Jokic added 17 points and eight rebounds.

Nemenja Bjelica scored 27 points for Sacramento, and De’Aaron Fox had 18 points and 13 assists in his return to the lineup. The Kings have lost seven in a row.

GRIZZLIES 117, HORNETS 104

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 20 points, rookie Brandon Clarke added 18 and Memphis sent Charlotte to its fifth straight loss.

Jonas Valanciunas scored 16 points, and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 14 points and 12 rebounds for Memphis. Malik Monk led Charlotte with 18 points off the bench and provided a fourth-quarter boost that pulled the Hornets within single-digits. Devonte’ Graham had 16 points and 10 assists.

