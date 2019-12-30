MONDAY 12/30:

TODAY: Cloudy. Scattered Showers. Windy. Falling Temperatures. High 52° Early

TONIGHT: Few Snow Showers. Cloudy. Breezy & Colder. Low 30°

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Few Snow Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Breezy & Cold. High 38°

DISCUSSION:

Big changes are coming to SE Ohio as we end 2019! A cold front and area of low pressure will be moving through the region today, bringing more cold air into the region throughout the day behind it. Temperatures will be dropping into the lower 40s by the end of the afternoon.

With the change in temperatures, winds will be on the stronger side throughout the day, with sustained winds between 10 to 20 mph, and gusts of 35 to 40 mph at times. Scattered rain chances will be most prominent during the morning, but a few rain/snow shower chances will be possible during the afternoon. Otherwise, skies will be cloudy across the region.

A few snow showers will be possible during the overnight, as colder temperatures return. Lows will drop to around 30, along with breezy conditions once again.

New Year’s Eve will be a colder, but more average day across SE Ohio, with highs in the upper 30s. A few snow showers will be possible, and it will be breezy once again. The cold air will begin to modify as we head into 2020, with highs around 40 on New Year’s Day, and into the 50s as we end the work week. Rain chances will return as we end the week as well. Best chance for precipitation will be lat Thursday afternoon into Friday. Colder temperatures begin to arrive this weekend, along with the chance for rain/snow showers on Saturday.

Have a Great Monday!

