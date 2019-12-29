Woolfolk scores 21 as Florida St. secures best ever start

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Nausia Woolfolk scored 21 points and Nicki Ekhomu added 16 points as No. 8 Florida State won its first 13 games for the first time in school history with an 86-62 victory over Virginia Tech on Sunday.

River Baldwin added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Seminoles (13-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won 11 games by double digits.

Elizabeth Kitley and Dara Mabrey each scored 14 points for Virginia Tech (10-2, 0-1).

Florida State used a 17-2 run late in the second period to pull away and take a 42-30 halftime lead.

Ekhomu had eight assists, including the 300th of her career.

The Seminoles shot 35 of 73 (47.9 % ) from the floor. Virginia Tech made 25 of 69 (36.2 % ) from the floor.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia Tech: The Hokies had just six bench points and couldn’t keep pace with Florida State’s depth.

Florida State: The Seminoles have typically struggled from 3-point range but made 8 of 27 shots from beyond the arc to pull away.

NEXT UP

Virginia Tech: At NC State on Thursday.

Florida State: At Syracuse on Thursday.