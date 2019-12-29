Towson looks to end streak vs Hofstra

Hofstra (10-4, 1-0) vs. Towson (6-7, 0-1)

SECU Arena, Towson, Maryland; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra looks to extend Towson’s conference losing streak to seven games. Towson’s last CAA win came against the Drexel Dragons 92-77 on Feb. 16. Hofstra beat James Madison by six on the road in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Towson has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Brian Fobbs, Nakye Sanders, Dennis Tunstall and Juwan Gray have collectively accounted for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 57 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Desure Buie has directly created 46 percent of all Hofstra field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 30 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Towson is 0-5 this year when it scores 60 points or fewer and 6-2 when it scores at least 61.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Tigers are 6-0 when they make seven or more 3-pointers and 0-7 when they fall shy of that mark. The Pride are 7-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.9 percent or worse, and 3-4 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: Towson is ranked second among CAA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.1 percent. The Tigers have averaged 10.9 offensive boards per game.

