Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allderdice 65, New Castle 46
Allegheny-Clarion Valley 71, Forest Area 49
Allentown Allen 63, Wilkes-Barre Area 52
Austin 56, Bucktail 33
Beaver Area 51, Westinghouse 48
Blue Ridge 51, Montrose 37
Brunswick, Ohio 74, Erie 67
Calvert Hall College, Md. 68, La Salle 48
Carmichaels 69, Bethlehem Center 54
Carrick 69, Imani Christian Academy 63
Central Bucks East 57, Friends Academy, N.Y. 47
Central Bucks West 48, Colleton County, S.C. 40
Charleroi 64, Southmoreland 58
Clairton 74, Frazier 47
Collingswood, N.J. 53, New Foundations 40
Conrad Weiser 62, Ephrata 59
Cristo Rey 60, Atlantic Tech, N.J. 52
Dallastown Area 73, Mifflin County 36
Danville 56, Abington Heights 49
Downingtown West 56, Pennsbury 55
Elizabeth Forward 54, West Mifflin 33
Elk County Catholic 38, Ridgway 30
Episcopal Academy 45, Cherokee, N.J. 41
Erie McDowell 69, North Allegheny 64
Executive Charter 75, Berks Catholic 56
Fox Chapel 59, Penn Charter 39
Geibel Catholic 80, Mapletown 53
Germantown Friends 58, Portsmouth, Ohio 55
Girard 40, Cochranton 32
Jamestown 79, Beaver County Christian 66
Johnsonburg 38, St. Marys 33
Keystone 48, Slippery Rock 38
Ligonier Valley 69, Clearfield 63
McKeesport 49, Penn-Trafford 47
Neshaminy 66, Owen J Roberts 48
New Hope-Solebury 41, Council Rock North 40
Northeast Bradford 43, Mountain View 35
Norwin 49, Franklin Regional 46
Notre Dame-Green Pond 77, Collegium Charter School 59
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 80, Deer Lakes 42
Panther Valley 63, MMI Prep 44
Paul Robeson 64, GAMP 31
Pen Argyl 47, Belvidere, N.J. 27
Philadelphia Northeast 78, Hill Freedman 55
Phoenixville 48, Ocean City, N.J. 42
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 85, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 60
Pope John Paul II 59, Marple Newtown 50
Pottsville Nativity 57, Pine Grove 47
Reynolds 53, Saegertown 52
Shady Side Academy 68, Plum 66
Sharpsville 85, Laurel 60
Shenango 61, South Allegheny 55
South Philadelphia 58, Interboro 24
South Side 83, Rochester 34
Tulpehocken 51, Northern Lebanon 50
Upper Dublin 72, Pottstown 63
Warren 47, Bradford 32
Waverly, N.Y. 64, Athens 63
West Allegheny 92, Quaker Valley 82
West Chester Rustin 44, Souderton 40
Whitehall 61, North Hunterdon, N.J. 58
Williamson 61, Galeton 52
Xavier, N.Y. 69, Seneca Valley 61
York 41, Lower Dauphin 31
Youngsville 48, Kane Area 45
Apollo Ridge Tournament=
Consolation=
Saltsburg 52, Riverview 49
Avella Tournament=
Avella 85, Brownsville 78
Burgettstown Ms/hs 61, Avonworth 54
Fort Cherry 61, Propel Montour High School 33
McGuffey 64, Chartiers-Houston 50
Benedictine Capital City Classic=
Archbishop Ryan 72, Norfolk Academy, Va. 42
Bentworth Tournament=
Consolation=
Jefferson-Morgan 67, Bentworth 49
Berkeley Springs Tournament=
Third Place=
Southern Fulton 39, Northern Garrett, Md. 13
Bethel Park Tournament=
Championship=
Worthington Kilbourne, Ohio 89, Bethel Park 87
Consolation=
Shaler 66, Sto-Rox 65
Blue Star Invitational=
Oldham County, Ky. 66, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 54
Boyertown Tournament=
Championship=
Boyertown 57, Governor Mifflin 45
Consolation=
Pennridge 64, Avon Grove 32
Brooke Tournament=
Buckhannon-Upshur, W.Va. 66, Meadville 53
C.J. Betters Tournament=
Beaver Falls 74, Butler 70
Central Valley 60, Montour 56
Pine-Richland 71, Aliquippa 34
Cambria Heights Tournament=
Championship=
Cambria Heights 54, Northern Cambria 49
Consolation=
Glendale 46, Moshannon Valley 36
Chapman Tournament=
Consolation=
Woodland Hills 58, Mount View, W.Va. 47
Chick Fil-A Classic=
W. Chester Lakota W., Ohio 88, Farrell 51
Claysburg-Kimmel Tournament=
Championship=
Bedford 55, Chestnut Ridge 53
Consolation=
Claysburg-Kimmel 56, Forbes Road 37
Corry Tournament=
Union City 61, Iroquois 29
Dubois Area Tournament=
Championship=
Dubois 56, Brookville 41
Consolation=
Brockway 56, Dubois Central Catholic 50
East Pennsboro Tournament=
Championship=
Cedar Cliff 55, East Pennsboro 54
Easton Area Tournament=
Championship=
Easton 72, Nazareth Area 54
Consolation=
Bangor 40, Phillipsburg, N.J. 39
Fleetwood Tournament=
Championship=
Fleetwood 48, Upper Perkiomen 33
Consolation=
Brandywine Heights 44, Pequea Valley 34
Franklin Tournament=
Franklin 65, Lakeview 60
Titusville 82, Rocky Grove 44
Freeport Tournament=
Freeport 82, Kiski Area 79
Mercyhurst Prep 71, Knoch 53
Garnet Valley Tournament=
Championship=
Garnet Valley 86, Bishop Shanahan 44
Consolation=
Hatboro-Horsham 78, St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 34
Greensburg Salem Tournament=
Connellsville 61, Mount Pleasant 42
Greensburg Central Catholic 50, Washington 34
Hempfield Area 60, Greensburg Salem 54
Laurel Highlands 56, Bishop Guilfoyle 47
Hampton Tournament=
Consolation=
Hampton 56, Grove City 53
Harbor Creek Tournament=
Championship=
Berea-Midpark, Ohio 52, Harbor Creek 46
Consolation=
Seneca 51, South Park 42
Haverford Tournament=
Council Rock South 55, Chichester 49
Haverford 45, Kennett 31
Hempfield Tournament=
Championship=
Lower Merion 66, Central York 54
Consolation=
West Lawn Wilson 47, Hempfield 35
Holy Ghost Prep Tournament=
Championship=
Holy Ghost Prep 57, Central Bucks South 38
Honesdale Tournament=
Championship=
Wallenpaupack 56, Honesdale 43
Consolation=
East Stroudsburg South 60, Western Wayne 42
Hugheville Tournament=
Championship=
Hughesville 60, Jersey Shore 52
Consolation=
Wyalusing 48, Sullivan County 36
Huntingdon Tournament=
Championship=
Huntingdon 83, Southern Huntingdon 66
Jenkintown Tournament=
Championship=
Upper Moreland 53, Lower Moreland 39
Consolation=
Calvary Christian 60, Jenkintown 54
Maplewood Tournament=
Fort Leboeuf 60, Northwestern 49
General McLane 61, Maplewood 34
Mechanicsburg Tournament=
Championship=
Cumberland Valley 45, Mechanicsburg 42
Consolation=
Boiling Springs 46, Cocalico 36
Mercer Area Tournament=
Championship=
Ambridge 72, Mercer 29
Consolation=
Ellwood City 73, Moniteau 65
Middletown Tournament=
Championship=
Elizabethtown 55, Middletown 44
Consolation=
Northern York 63, Lampeter-Strasburg 57
Neshannock Tournament=
Championship=
Union 52, Neshannock 49
New Oxford Tournament=
Championship=
New Oxford 54, Waynesboro 46
North Pocono Tournament=
Championship=
Exeter 55, Wyomissing 48
Consolation=
Old Forge 39, Pocono Mountain East 37
Northgate Tournament=
Brentwood 54, Hopewell 47
Carlynton 65, Perry Traditional Academy 63
Northgate 42, Quigley Catholic 35
Perkiomen Valley Tournament=
Methacton 74, North Penn 42
Perkiomen Valley 45, Wissahickon 36
Peters Township Tournament=
Peters Township 69, Monessen 49
Upper St. Clair 86, South Fayette 67
Punxsutawney Tournament=
Bald Eagle Area 52, Marion Center 44
Clarion 65, Punxsutawney 32
Reading Tournament=
Championship=
Reading 50, Downingtown East 39
Redbank Valley Tournament=
North Clarion 75, Redbank Valley 54
Richland Tournament=
Championship=
Richland 64, Derry 37
Consolation=
Homer-Center 68, Blairsville 45
Salisbury Tournament=
Championship=
Northampton 49, Saucon Valley 31
Consolation=
Salisbury 57, Quakertown 33
Scholastic Play By Play Classic=
Germantown Academy 60, Norristown 50
Malvern Prep 91, Coatesville 66
Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 61, Cheltenham 59
St. Joseph’s Prep 79, Bishop Shanahan 61
West Chester East 60, Chester 47
Sharon Tournament=
Championship=
Fairview 68, Sharon 46
Consolation=
Warren Howland, Ohio 53, West Middlesex 43
Shippensburg Tournament=
Championship=
Elk Lake 57, Susquehanna Township 43
Consolation=
Octorara 53, Delone 38
Slam Dunk to the Beach Tournament=
Westtown 48, Hudson Catholic, N.J. 27
Solanco Tournament=
Championship=
Penn Manor 60, Conestoga Valley 47
Consolation=
Manheim Central 62, Solanco 41
St Joseph Tournament=
Championship=
Springdale 56, Winchester Thurston 42
Consolation=
St. Joseph 78, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 70
Taylor Riverside Tournament=
Championship=
Pittsburgh Obama 69, Riverside 37
Trinity Area Tournament=
Albert Gallatin 93, California 74
Trinity 78, Canon-McMillan 72
Twin Valley Tournament=
Championship=
Twin Valley 53, Pottsgrove 51
Warwick Tournament=
Lancaster Catholic 56, Warwick 55
West Shamokin Tournament=
Championship=
West Shamokin 56, Clarion-Limestone 53
Consolation=
Karns City 52, Burrell 44
West Shore Christian Tournament=
Championship=
Lititz Christian 36, Lebanon Catholic 31
Consolation=
West Shore 61, Harrisburg Academy 52
Wright Automotive Holiday Tournament=
Steward School, Va. 68, Gateway 47
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 68, Whitehall 37
Aliquippa 37, Quigley Catholic 36
Allderdice 70, Mars 65
Archbishop Carroll 57, Gloucester Catholic, N.J. 44
Belle Vernon 50, Greensburg Salem 31
Berks Catholic 36, Council Rock North 30
Bishop Shanahan 61, Upper Merion 12
Cambria Heights 61, Greater Johnstown 31
Cardinal O’Hara 63, Villa Maria 44
Central Bucks East 52, Archbishop Ryan 43
Central Bucks South 68, St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 17
Central Valley 37, Beaver Area 27
Chartiers Valley 79, Lincoln Park Charter 57
Cheltenham 53, Gratz 21
Columbia 50, West Perry 42
Derry 47, Bishop Canevin 46
Ellis School 57, Eden Christian 24
Erie McDowell 42, Shaler 35
Farrell 42, Sharon 35
Forest Hills 50, Plum 38
Fort Leboeuf 53, Jamestown 35
Garnet Valley 39, Great Valley 27
Greensburg Central Catholic 49, West Allegheny 37
Hanover 49, Oley Valley 42
Hempfield Area 60, Jeannette 19
Highlands 41, Leechburg 19
Highlands Christian, Fla. 50, Exeter 23
Hilliard Davidson, Ohio 57, Blackhawk 54
Hughesville 55, Neumann 16
Kennedy Catholic 48, Laurel 25
Knoxville Hardin Valley, Tenn. 52, Northwestern 45
Lancaster Catholic 64, Central Bucks West 62
Loyalsock 55, Lewisburg 39
Mahanoy Area 57, Southern Columbia 48
McDonogh School, Md. 76, Abington 41
Mechanicsburg 65, Susquehanna Township 59
Montrose 51, Blue Ridge 15
Mount Lebanon 60, N. Can. Hoover, Ohio 57
Nazareth Academy 41, Coatesville 39
Neshaminy 55, Notre Dame 51
North Hills 36, Hampton 32
North Penn 52, Avon Grove 26
Norwin 66, Franklin Regional 15
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 55, Kiski Area 24
Penn Charter 66, Gulliver Prep, Fla. 36
Penn Hills 40, Peters Township 33
Penn-Trafford 75, McKeesport 62
Pennridge 46, Boyertown 37
Penns Manor 50, United 48
Pittsburgh North Catholic 54, Altoona 47
Pittsburgh Obama 43, Pine-Richland 39
Purchase Line 64, Northern Cambria 13
Rejoice Christian School, Okla. 64, Kutztown 31
Reynoldsburg, Ohio 39, Bonner-Prendergast 31
Riverside 60, Northgate 21
Rochester 46, Ellwood City 45
South Fayette 39, Huntsville, Ark. 33
St. Joseph 45, Riverview 30
Sto-Rox 50, Propel Braddock Hills 2
Sullivan County 54, Selinsgrove 50
Waverly, N.Y. 53, Athens 29
West Chester Henderson 33, Pope John Paul II 27
West Windsor-Plainsboro South, N.J. 65, Bristol 23
Allentown Central Catholic Tournament=
Allentown Central Catholic 49, Trinity 27
Anville Cleona Tournament=
Championship=
Littlestown 45, Annville-Cleona 31
Anville-Cleona Tournament=
Consolation=
Tulpehocken 50, Octorara 29
Boo Williams=
Gold=
Neumann-Goretti 62, Norview, Va. 59
California University Tournament=
Monessen 50, Propel Andrew Street 35
Moon 67, West Mifflin 42
Oakland Catholic 66, Canon-McMillan 40
Southmoreland 53, Baldwin 38
Thomas Jefferson 67, Mercyhurst Prep 53
East Allegheny Tournament=
East Allegheny 47, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 24
Westinghouse 48, Steel Valley 26
Easton Area Tournament=
Easton 51, Nazareth Area 35
Ellwood City Riverside Tournament=
Chartiers-Houston 59, Cornell 9
Montour 57, Hopewell 54
Seneca Valley 72, Keystone Oaks 29
Greater Latrobe Tournament=
Indiana 52, Hollidaysburg 47
Laurel Highlands Tournament=
Albert Gallatin 64, South Allegheny 27
Bethlehem Center 60, Laurel Highlands 16
Uniontown 65, Washington 44
Scholastic Play By Play Classic=
McDonogh #35, La. 76, Abington 41
Taylor Riverside Tournament=
Championship=
Riverside 58, West Scranton 39
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/