Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allderdice 65, New Castle 46

Allegheny-Clarion Valley 71, Forest Area 49

Allentown Allen 63, Wilkes-Barre Area 52

Austin 56, Bucktail 33

Beaver Area 51, Westinghouse 48

Blue Ridge 51, Montrose 37

Brunswick, Ohio 74, Erie 67

Calvert Hall College, Md. 68, La Salle 48

Carmichaels 69, Bethlehem Center 54

Carrick 69, Imani Christian Academy 63

Central Bucks East 57, Friends Academy, N.Y. 47

Central Bucks West 48, Colleton County, S.C. 40

Charleroi 64, Southmoreland 58

Clairton 74, Frazier 47

Collingswood, N.J. 53, New Foundations 40

Conrad Weiser 62, Ephrata 59

Cristo Rey 60, Atlantic Tech, N.J. 52

Dallastown Area 73, Mifflin County 36

Danville 56, Abington Heights 49

Downingtown West 56, Pennsbury 55

Elizabeth Forward 54, West Mifflin 33

Elk County Catholic 38, Ridgway 30

Episcopal Academy 45, Cherokee, N.J. 41

Erie McDowell 69, North Allegheny 64

Executive Charter 75, Berks Catholic 56

Fox Chapel 59, Penn Charter 39

Geibel Catholic 80, Mapletown 53

Germantown Friends 58, Portsmouth, Ohio 55

Girard 40, Cochranton 32

Jamestown 79, Beaver County Christian 66

Johnsonburg 38, St. Marys 33

Keystone 48, Slippery Rock 38

Ligonier Valley 69, Clearfield 63

McKeesport 49, Penn-Trafford 47

Neshaminy 66, Owen J Roberts 48

New Hope-Solebury 41, Council Rock North 40

Northeast Bradford 43, Mountain View 35

Norwin 49, Franklin Regional 46

Notre Dame-Green Pond 77, Collegium Charter School 59

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 80, Deer Lakes 42

Panther Valley 63, MMI Prep 44

Paul Robeson 64, GAMP 31

Pen Argyl 47, Belvidere, N.J. 27

Philadelphia Northeast 78, Hill Freedman 55

Phoenixville 48, Ocean City, N.J. 42

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 85, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 60

Pope John Paul II 59, Marple Newtown 50

Pottsville Nativity 57, Pine Grove 47

Reynolds 53, Saegertown 52

Shady Side Academy 68, Plum 66

Sharpsville 85, Laurel 60

Shenango 61, South Allegheny 55

South Philadelphia 58, Interboro 24

South Side 83, Rochester 34

Tulpehocken 51, Northern Lebanon 50

Upper Dublin 72, Pottstown 63

Warren 47, Bradford 32

Waverly, N.Y. 64, Athens 63

West Allegheny 92, Quaker Valley 82

West Chester Rustin 44, Souderton 40

Whitehall 61, North Hunterdon, N.J. 58

Williamson 61, Galeton 52

Xavier, N.Y. 69, Seneca Valley 61

York 41, Lower Dauphin 31

Youngsville 48, Kane Area 45

Apollo Ridge Tournament=

Consolation=

Saltsburg 52, Riverview 49

Avella Tournament=

Avella 85, Brownsville 78

Burgettstown Ms/hs 61, Avonworth 54

Fort Cherry 61, Propel Montour High School 33

McGuffey 64, Chartiers-Houston 50

Benedictine Capital City Classic=

Archbishop Ryan 72, Norfolk Academy, Va. 42

Bentworth Tournament=

Consolation=

Jefferson-Morgan 67, Bentworth 49

Berkeley Springs Tournament=

Third Place=

Southern Fulton 39, Northern Garrett, Md. 13

Bethel Park Tournament=

Championship=

Worthington Kilbourne, Ohio 89, Bethel Park 87

Consolation=

Shaler 66, Sto-Rox 65

Blue Star Invitational=

Oldham County, Ky. 66, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 54

Boyertown Tournament=

Championship=

Boyertown 57, Governor Mifflin 45

Consolation=

Pennridge 64, Avon Grove 32

Brooke Tournament=

Buckhannon-Upshur, W.Va. 66, Meadville 53

C.J. Betters Tournament=

Beaver Falls 74, Butler 70

Central Valley 60, Montour 56

Pine-Richland 71, Aliquippa 34

Cambria Heights Tournament=

Championship=

Cambria Heights 54, Northern Cambria 49

Consolation=

Glendale 46, Moshannon Valley 36

Chapman Tournament=

Consolation=

Woodland Hills 58, Mount View, W.Va. 47

Chick Fil-A Classic=

W. Chester Lakota W., Ohio 88, Farrell 51

Claysburg-Kimmel Tournament=

Championship=

Bedford 55, Chestnut Ridge 53

Consolation=

Claysburg-Kimmel 56, Forbes Road 37

Corry Tournament=

Union City 61, Iroquois 29

Dubois Area Tournament=

Championship=

Dubois 56, Brookville 41

Consolation=

Brockway 56, Dubois Central Catholic 50

East Pennsboro Tournament=

Championship=

Cedar Cliff 55, East Pennsboro 54

Easton Area Tournament=

Championship=

Easton 72, Nazareth Area 54

Consolation=

Bangor 40, Phillipsburg, N.J. 39

Fleetwood Tournament=

Championship=

Fleetwood 48, Upper Perkiomen 33

Consolation=

Brandywine Heights 44, Pequea Valley 34

Franklin Tournament=

Franklin 65, Lakeview 60

Titusville 82, Rocky Grove 44

Freeport Tournament=

Freeport 82, Kiski Area 79

Mercyhurst Prep 71, Knoch 53

Garnet Valley Tournament=

Championship=

Garnet Valley 86, Bishop Shanahan 44

Consolation=

Hatboro-Horsham 78, St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 34

Greensburg Salem Tournament=

Connellsville 61, Mount Pleasant 42

Greensburg Central Catholic 50, Washington 34

Hempfield Area 60, Greensburg Salem 54

Laurel Highlands 56, Bishop Guilfoyle 47

Hampton Tournament=

Consolation=

Hampton 56, Grove City 53

Harbor Creek Tournament=

Championship=

Berea-Midpark, Ohio 52, Harbor Creek 46

Consolation=

Seneca 51, South Park 42

Haverford Tournament=

Council Rock South 55, Chichester 49

Haverford 45, Kennett 31

Hempfield Tournament=

Championship=

Lower Merion 66, Central York 54

Consolation=

West Lawn Wilson 47, Hempfield 35

Holy Ghost Prep Tournament=

Championship=

Holy Ghost Prep 57, Central Bucks South 38

Honesdale Tournament=

Championship=

Wallenpaupack 56, Honesdale 43

Consolation=

East Stroudsburg South 60, Western Wayne 42

Hugheville Tournament=

Championship=

Hughesville 60, Jersey Shore 52

Consolation=

Wyalusing 48, Sullivan County 36

Huntingdon Tournament=

Championship=

Huntingdon 83, Southern Huntingdon 66

Jenkintown Tournament=

Championship=

Upper Moreland 53, Lower Moreland 39

Consolation=

Calvary Christian 60, Jenkintown 54

Maplewood Tournament=

Fort Leboeuf 60, Northwestern 49

General McLane 61, Maplewood 34

Mechanicsburg Tournament=

Championship=

Cumberland Valley 45, Mechanicsburg 42

Consolation=

Boiling Springs 46, Cocalico 36

Mercer Area Tournament=

Championship=

Ambridge 72, Mercer 29

Consolation=

Ellwood City 73, Moniteau 65

Middletown Tournament=

Championship=

Elizabethtown 55, Middletown 44

Consolation=

Northern York 63, Lampeter-Strasburg 57

Neshannock Tournament=

Championship=

Union 52, Neshannock 49

New Oxford Tournament=

Championship=

New Oxford 54, Waynesboro 46

North Pocono Tournament=

Championship=

Exeter 55, Wyomissing 48

Consolation=

Old Forge 39, Pocono Mountain East 37

Northgate Tournament=

Brentwood 54, Hopewell 47

Carlynton 65, Perry Traditional Academy 63

Northgate 42, Quigley Catholic 35

Perkiomen Valley Tournament=

Methacton 74, North Penn 42

Perkiomen Valley 45, Wissahickon 36

Peters Township Tournament=

Peters Township 69, Monessen 49

Upper St. Clair 86, South Fayette 67

Punxsutawney Tournament=

Bald Eagle Area 52, Marion Center 44

Clarion 65, Punxsutawney 32

Reading Tournament=

Championship=

Reading 50, Downingtown East 39

Redbank Valley Tournament=

North Clarion 75, Redbank Valley 54

Richland Tournament=

Championship=

Richland 64, Derry 37

Consolation=

Homer-Center 68, Blairsville 45

Salisbury Tournament=

Championship=

Northampton 49, Saucon Valley 31

Consolation=

Salisbury 57, Quakertown 33

Scholastic Play By Play Classic=

Germantown Academy 60, Norristown 50

Malvern Prep 91, Coatesville 66

Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 61, Cheltenham 59

St. Joseph’s Prep 79, Bishop Shanahan 61

West Chester East 60, Chester 47

Sharon Tournament=

Championship=

Fairview 68, Sharon 46

Consolation=

Warren Howland, Ohio 53, West Middlesex 43

Shippensburg Tournament=

Championship=

Elk Lake 57, Susquehanna Township 43

Consolation=

Octorara 53, Delone 38

Slam Dunk to the Beach Tournament=

Westtown 48, Hudson Catholic, N.J. 27

Solanco Tournament=

Championship=

Penn Manor 60, Conestoga Valley 47

Consolation=

Manheim Central 62, Solanco 41

St Joseph Tournament=

Championship=

Springdale 56, Winchester Thurston 42

Consolation=

St. Joseph 78, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 70

Taylor Riverside Tournament=

Championship=

Pittsburgh Obama 69, Riverside 37

Trinity Area Tournament=

Albert Gallatin 93, California 74

Trinity 78, Canon-McMillan 72

Twin Valley Tournament=

Championship=

Twin Valley 53, Pottsgrove 51

Warwick Tournament=

Lancaster Catholic 56, Warwick 55

West Shamokin Tournament=

Championship=

West Shamokin 56, Clarion-Limestone 53

Consolation=

Karns City 52, Burrell 44

West Shore Christian Tournament=

Championship=

Lititz Christian 36, Lebanon Catholic 31

Consolation=

West Shore 61, Harrisburg Academy 52

Wright Automotive Holiday Tournament=

Steward School, Va. 68, Gateway 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 68, Whitehall 37

Aliquippa 37, Quigley Catholic 36

Allderdice 70, Mars 65

Archbishop Carroll 57, Gloucester Catholic, N.J. 44

Belle Vernon 50, Greensburg Salem 31

Berks Catholic 36, Council Rock North 30

Bishop Shanahan 61, Upper Merion 12

Cambria Heights 61, Greater Johnstown 31

Cardinal O’Hara 63, Villa Maria 44

Central Bucks East 52, Archbishop Ryan 43

Central Bucks South 68, St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 17

Central Valley 37, Beaver Area 27

Chartiers Valley 79, Lincoln Park Charter 57

Cheltenham 53, Gratz 21

Columbia 50, West Perry 42

Derry 47, Bishop Canevin 46

Ellis School 57, Eden Christian 24

Erie McDowell 42, Shaler 35

Farrell 42, Sharon 35

Forest Hills 50, Plum 38

Fort Leboeuf 53, Jamestown 35

Garnet Valley 39, Great Valley 27

Greensburg Central Catholic 49, West Allegheny 37

Hanover 49, Oley Valley 42

Hempfield Area 60, Jeannette 19

Highlands 41, Leechburg 19

Highlands Christian, Fla. 50, Exeter 23

Hilliard Davidson, Ohio 57, Blackhawk 54

Hughesville 55, Neumann 16

Kennedy Catholic 48, Laurel 25

Knoxville Hardin Valley, Tenn. 52, Northwestern 45

Lancaster Catholic 64, Central Bucks West 62

Loyalsock 55, Lewisburg 39

Mahanoy Area 57, Southern Columbia 48

McDonogh School, Md. 76, Abington 41

Mechanicsburg 65, Susquehanna Township 59

Montrose 51, Blue Ridge 15

Mount Lebanon 60, N. Can. Hoover, Ohio 57

Nazareth Academy 41, Coatesville 39

Neshaminy 55, Notre Dame 51

North Hills 36, Hampton 32

North Penn 52, Avon Grove 26

Norwin 66, Franklin Regional 15

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 55, Kiski Area 24

Penn Charter 66, Gulliver Prep, Fla. 36

Penn Hills 40, Peters Township 33

Penn-Trafford 75, McKeesport 62

Pennridge 46, Boyertown 37

Penns Manor 50, United 48

Pittsburgh North Catholic 54, Altoona 47

Pittsburgh Obama 43, Pine-Richland 39

Purchase Line 64, Northern Cambria 13

Rejoice Christian School, Okla. 64, Kutztown 31

Reynoldsburg, Ohio 39, Bonner-Prendergast 31

Riverside 60, Northgate 21

Rochester 46, Ellwood City 45

South Fayette 39, Huntsville, Ark. 33

St. Joseph 45, Riverview 30

Sto-Rox 50, Propel Braddock Hills 2

Sullivan County 54, Selinsgrove 50

Waverly, N.Y. 53, Athens 29

West Chester Henderson 33, Pope John Paul II 27

West Windsor-Plainsboro South, N.J. 65, Bristol 23

Allentown Central Catholic Tournament=

Allentown Central Catholic 49, Trinity 27

Anville Cleona Tournament=

Championship=

Littlestown 45, Annville-Cleona 31

Anville-Cleona Tournament=

Consolation=

Tulpehocken 50, Octorara 29

Boo Williams=

Gold=

Neumann-Goretti 62, Norview, Va. 59

California University Tournament=

Monessen 50, Propel Andrew Street 35

Moon 67, West Mifflin 42

Oakland Catholic 66, Canon-McMillan 40

Southmoreland 53, Baldwin 38

Thomas Jefferson 67, Mercyhurst Prep 53

East Allegheny Tournament=

East Allegheny 47, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 24

Westinghouse 48, Steel Valley 26

Easton Area Tournament=

Easton 51, Nazareth Area 35

Ellwood City Riverside Tournament=

Chartiers-Houston 59, Cornell 9

Montour 57, Hopewell 54

Seneca Valley 72, Keystone Oaks 29

Greater Latrobe Tournament=

Indiana 52, Hollidaysburg 47

Laurel Highlands Tournament=

Albert Gallatin 64, South Allegheny 27

Bethlehem Center 60, Laurel Highlands 16

Uniontown 65, Washington 44

Scholastic Play By Play Classic=

McDonogh #35, La. 76, Abington 41

Taylor Riverside Tournament=

Championship=

Riverside 58, West Scranton 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/