“Pets are a responsibility,” Zanesville PetSmart holds day for potential owners

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – There is a little more than just food and water that you need to consider when considering adopting a pet.

The Customer Engagement Leader for PetSmart Michelle Armstrong says each pet is different.

“It’s important to know what kind of commitment you’re getting into. Some of our pets live for longer than other ones. Some of them also grow a lot more. This tiny bearded dragon, super cute, actually gets up to two-feet-long.”

Whether it’s a reptile that grows larger or a guinea pig that loves to be held, Meet the Pets on Saturday, January 11 is being held to teach the public about some of the store’s animals.

One pet owner, Brandon Cardiel says you need to take care of each pet’s needs in order to keep them happy and healthy.

“You gotta treat them like that’s you. You gotta treat them exactly happy because then everything just feels a lot better and then they’re all happy overall.”

Meet the Pets will allow people to ask questions about reptiles, guinea pigs and fish and will also give them a chance to get to know them a little more.

“You can meet some bearded dragons, like this Fancy Bearded Dragon I’m holding, some of our Leopard Geckos and other reptiles and then our guinea pigs as well. There’s even a chance to feed some of our fish. So it’s just a great chance to get exposed to different types of animals You can get up close and personal and our associates will be here to answer any questions.”

Cardiel says whether they slither or scurry, choosing a forever friend is something to take seriously.

“Pets are a responsibility and if you don’t think you can handle it don’t go get one because you gotta care for them and because they’re basically your child to you.”