No. 22 West Virginia rallies, upsets No. 2 Ohio State 67-59

CLEVELAND (AP) — Miles McBride scored six of his season-high 21 points in the final 2:22 and No. 22 West Virginia rallied to beat No. 2 Ohio State 67-59 Sunday.

The Mountaineers (11-1) trailed by nine late in the first half but went ahead for good at 55-54 on a push-shot by Derek Culver with 3:31 left. McBride, a freshman guard, followed with two free throws and an 18-foot jump shot to extend the lead to 59-54.

Kaleb Wesson’s 3-pointer pulled the Buckeyes (11-2) within 61-57 with 51 seconds remaining, but they missed two shots on their next possession. Ohio State was held to a season low in points and committed season highs of 22 turnovers and 25 fouls.

West Virginia put the game away on two free throws by Jordan McCabe and a steal and score by Chase Harler to take its largest lead at 65-57. Harler scored 10 points and Culver finished with seven points and 10 rebounds.

Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins is 3-0 against Ohio State since taking over the program in 2007 and recorded his 19th win over a top 10 team with West Virginia.

No. 11 MICHIGAN 86, UMASS LOWELL 60

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jon Teske had 25 points and eight rebounds, Eli Brooks added 15 points and Michigan closed its nonconference schedule with a rout.

The Wolverines played their first game without leading scorer Isaiah Livers after he injured his groin last week against Presbyterian. He’s out indefinitely.

Teske scored the first four points of each half and Michigan (10-3) never trailed, opening the game on a 10-2 run. The 7-foot-1 senior center dominated against the River Hawks, who do not have a player over 6-7.

Christian Lutete scored 21 points to lead UMass Lowell (6-9).

No. 13 MARYLAND 84, BRYANT 70

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 19 points and No. 13 Maryland ended a two-game slide in the nonconference finale for both teams.

Aaron Wiggins added 15 points and Jalen Smith had 11 points and 10 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season.

The Terrapins (11-2) struggled with turnovers in losses at Penn State and Seton Hall and committed 16 giveaways Sunday. They overcame them this time and pulled away late to improve to 8-0 at home.

Adam Grant scored 25 points for the Bulldogs (8-5), who had won four in a row and have never beaten a ranked team.

No. 20 PENN STATE 90, CORNELL 59

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Mike Watkins scored 16 of his 19 points in the first half for Penn State.

Lamar Stevens added 19 points, Myreon Jones scored 18, Izaiah Brockington had 11 and Watkins added 10 rebounds for the Nittany Lions (11-2), who won their 13th straight home game.

Penn State led for all but 2:01 after Stevens took over midway through the first half.

Jimmy Boeheim scored 17 points and Terrance McBride added 12 for the Big Red (1-10), who lost their 10th straight game.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25